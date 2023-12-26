Olivia Dunne captures pet Labrador Roux's first Christmas to spark holiday magic frame

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne enjoys an impressive following on Instagram. Her posts on the social media platform often receive thousands of likes and comments, adding to her popularity among her followers.

One of the regular features of Dunne's story is her pet Labrador Roux. The LSU athlete also has a dedicated Instagram account for her pet, highlighting the bond she shares with Roux.

On the occasion of Christmas, Dunne posted an adorable picture with Roux to celebrate and wish Merry Christmas. She also reposted the story which was posted by her boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. The pitcher added a lovely picture of Roux in a car and called her as the 'Best Tour Guide in Town.'

Baby Roux Instagram

Dunne's love for her baby Roux is evident through her posts. Previously she crowned Roux as the King of this world.

Dunne's Instagram story

Since her tenure at LSU, she has been dating Pittsburgh Pirates first overall pick Paul Skenes. They met at Louisiana State University, where Dunne is well-known as an accomplished gymnast and the NCAA's highest-paid female athlete.

Skenes, meanwhile, led the baseball club to victory in the 2023 College World Series.

Olivia Dunne gives back to community

The renowned gymnast is one of the highest-paid athletes in NIL earnings and she uses part of it to give back to the Louisiana community.

Olivia Dunne frequently goes above and beyond to aid the Louisiana community, whether through charitable donations or assisting LSU female athletes in developing their brand through the 'Livvy Fund.'

"As a female student-athlete, I have been fortunate enough to build a strong social media following and establish valuable brand partnerships that have launched my career in ways I couldn’t imagine."

"I am excited to build on this momentum by leveraging my connections and sharing my knowledge in the NIL space to create more opportunities for LSU female-student athletes, while emphasizing the importance of bringing NIL funds to women in college sports," Dunne on the Livvy Fund.

Through the 'Livvy Foundation,' she aims to help her fellow LSU girls bag better NIL deals and guide them in the best possible way.

