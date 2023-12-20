[Photos] Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes soar to new heights on perfect helicopter date night overlooking New York City

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes are possibly the most popular young couple in America. Skenes is a future baseball star and was the first-overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft, while Dunne is a celebrated LSU gymnast and a social media sensation.

The two made headlines when Skenes told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that they were dating and they could become one of the premier power couples in all sports. As such, everything they do is news and fans can't get enough of them.

With the MLB in its offseason and Christmas fast approaching, Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes enjoyed a special date night in New York City. They took a helicopter tour of the iconic Big Apple, as can be seen from Dunne's Instagram stories:

While the weather may not have been fantastic, the two were in high spirits as they posed for a photo.

Olivia Dunne's social media earnings are eye-opening

Olivia Dunne has become a household name in America, and everything she touches turns into gold. While Forbes lists her career earnings at $2.3 million, this might be a conservative estimation. With multiple publications, such as Marca listing her net worth at $2.3 million, Dunne is earning significant sums via social media posts.

As Dunne has 5 million followers on Instagram and 7.7 million on TikTok, she can reach a lot of people, which has not gone unnoticed by big businesses. As such, she is getting paid for sponsored posts, and these are not small sums either. Dunne reportedly earns between $4,400-$7,400 for each sponsored TikTok video and between $31,900-$43,200 per sponsored IG post.

The most Dunne has earned for a social media post is $500,000, which she revealed on the "Full Send Podcast" earlier this year. Interestingly, she also mentioned that the one platform she won't use is YouTube.

On3 lists Olivia Dunne's name, image and likeness (NIL) valuation of $3.2 million. This makes her the highest-earning female collegiate athlete and third among college athletes overall, behind Shadeur Sanders ($4 million) and Bronny James ($5.9 million).

It looks certain that Dunne will see her net worth rise significantly in 2024, and with a future MLB star boyfriend in Paul Skenes, the sky appears to be the limit.

