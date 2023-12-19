What is Olivia Dunne's net worth? Breaking down NIL superstar's financial success fueled by social media fame

Olivia Dunne has risen to fame and is a household name across the US and much of the world. The LSU gymnast and social media superstar is one of the biggest internet success stories of her generation. Dunne has taken the sporting world by storm and has represented the USA in gymnastics on multiple occasions.

Forbes lists Olivia Dunne's career earnings at $2.3 million, which is also what Marca and other publications estimate her net worth to be, due to her earnings over the last two years. She has a name, image and likeness (NIL) valuation of $3.2 million, per On3, which makes her the highest-earning female collegiate athlete and third-overall among college athletes.

While her athletic talent is undisputable, her following on social media is largely the cause of her incredible rise to prominence. Dunne has 7.7 million followers on TikTok and over 5 million on Instagram.

Dunne has appeared in Sports Illustrated magazine in both their NIL money and swimsuit editions.

Such is her following on social media that she gets paid a very handsome sum for her posts. TikTok has Dunne earning between $4,400-$7,400 for each video, while reports have her earning between $31,900-$43,200 for each sponsored post on IG.

That number, however, can jump significantly. While speaking on the "Full Send Podcast," Dunne revealed that the most she had ever received was $500,000 for a sponsored post.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes are a young power couple in sports

Earlier this year, Paul Skenes revealed to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he was dating Olivia Dunne. The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Skenes first-overall in the 2023 MLB draft and his future looks exceptionally bright.

The two met at LSU, where Skenes played baseball and Dunne gymnastics and they went from there. Being two of the youngest, most talked-about and easily recognized stars in America comes with its challenges, as Skenes mentioned at the time:

"It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere. If one of us went out in Baton Rouge (La.) by ourselves, there’s probably gonna be someone there asking for something — picture, autograph, whatever."

With 2024 looking to be a huge year in the careers of both Dunne and Skenes, it will be interesting to see exactly what it brings.

