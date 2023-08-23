NCAA's highest-paid female athlete Olivia Dunne earns an estimated $3.5 million annually. According to Deadline, Dunne was questioned about her earnings and the highest sum for a single post when appearing on the Full Send podcast.

When asked to limit it to over or under $500,000, Dunne said she received more than that amount. The gymnast from Louisiana State University has collaborated with companies like BodyArmor, Sports Illustrated, and Motorola this year.

She said, "My life is flipped upside down but for the better."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a survey released in July 2022, influencer marketing company Captiv8 discovered that student-athletes have some of the most excellent engagement rates of all social media influencers. The best athletes for companies were women, especially basketball players; Dunne is not an exception.

Olivia Dunne's net worth

Dunne is an American artistic gymnast and social media personality. In 2017, she competed for the U.S.A. national gymnastics team. Craig and Jennifer Zappa are her trainers at ENA Paramus.

She has over 6.9 million TikTok followers, 3.1 million Instagram followers, and 61.9k Twitter followers. In addition, she is a well-known social media influencer. Olivia Dunne's current net worth is anticipated to be $3.3 million. Dunne is currently the most expensive female collegiate athlete, with a NIL worth of $3.3 million.

She told Today in February 2023 that the entire value of her endorsement deals was seven figures. In TikTok, the creator, excluding brand-sponsored transactions, makes up to $10k for every post. More long-term agreements with companies like American Eagle, PlantFuel, which makes protein supplements, and Bartleby, which is owned by Barnes & Noble and serves as a study aid and assignment aide for college students, followed. Brand deals reportedly brought Dunne close to $2 million in 2022.