Olivia Dunne, a powerhouse in both gymnastics and social media worlds, recently revealed a surprising stance in a Full Send Podcast interview—she definitely doesn’t do Youtube. The TikTok sensation, with 7.6 million followers on the platform, expressed her hesitation towards the video-sharing giant.

When asked about potential collaborations, even with heavyweights like Mr. Beast, Dunne firmly stated:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"No, I coulnd’t do it [...] I never do YouTube. I never even speak on camera, so this is special."

The gymnast, known for her prowess on the uneven bars, admitted to steering clear of platforms that require her to talk, citing nervousness and the workload as deterrents.

Despite being approached by notable figures like Jimmy a.k.a Mr. Beast, Dunne maintains her distance from the YouTube scene. Her unexpected statement sheds light to the athlete's personal preferences and challenges, showing a less-known side to her millions of fans.

"I definitely don’t do YouTube, ever. I usually stir away from things where I have to talk, especially YouTube, because I get nervous and it’s a lot of work. Maybe I’ll try it.

Olivia Dunne is facing her final year of NCAA gymnastics.

Olivia Dunne’s journey from a promising junior gymnast to a social media influencer with a net worth of $6 million showcases her multifaceted success. Juggling sports and influencing, she navigates the complexities of NCAA regulations. Her significant following on TikTok and Instagram has propelled her into the realm of high-earning student-athletes.

Despite facing her senior year at LSU Gymnastics, Livvy Dunne will continue to be a social media influencer.

Dunne’s endorsement deals, including partnerships with brands like Vuori, American Eagle, and PlantFuel, contribute to her financial success. The gymnast, who has faced injuries impacting her 2023 season, continues to command attention both on and off the mat.

As Dunne’s social media presence and brand collaborations thrive, her decision to steer clear of YouTube adds an intriguing layer to her evolving career. Whether she eventually overcomes her reservations and delves into the world of vlogging remains uncertain, but for now, Olivia Dunne remains a TikTok star.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.