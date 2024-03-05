"Everyone gets overwhelmed" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne narrates her storied path through stardom in latest brand collaboration

Olivia Dunne, the social media sensation and LSU senior gymnast recently opened up about her journey through an Instagram colaboration with Vuori Clothing.

The girlfriend of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ top pitching prospect, Paul Skenes, took to social media to show gratitude for her early success.

In a touching post depicting her training in the brand’s clothing, Dunne sent a strong message about the importance of finding moments of peace and happiness in the middle of life’s problems. Her caption struck a chord with many of her followers, highlighting the importance of taking time to find joy through doing the things one enjoys.

"Everyone gets overwhelmed, so being able to have something that brings you to that moment of happiness and that moment of peace and bliss, is essential."

Olivia Dunne has revealed the ending of her gymnastics career

Recently, Olivia Dunne dropped a bombshell about her gymnastics career. Taking advantage of a popular TikTok trend, the influencer hinted at the end of her 18-year gymnastics journey in less than two months.

Despite the emotional nature of the disclosure, Dunne has proven herself to be a strong influence on her audience, solidifying her position as one of the highest-paid NIL athletes.

Olivia Dunne has gone beyond college sports to become a successful influencer and entrepreneur. Dunne made a smooth transition between fashion and entertainment, having signed multiple deals with brands. She helped generate unprecedented ratings and ticket sales all around the United States.

Last year, Dunne founded the Livvy Fund to help match LSU female athletes with top brands for sponsorship deals. With an estimated NIL worth $3.5 million, Dunne’s brand partnerships and social media visibility have put her at the top of the list of athlete influencers.

Olivia Dunne will complete her final semester at LSU, and her fans cannot help but admire her transition from a gymnastics star to a digital sensation. Her ability to handle the challenges of success in sports, social media fame, and entrepreneurship show her determination.

