Olivia Dunne attends College World Series while sharing glimpses of Jell-O shot challenge

Olivia Dunne shared glimpses of her recent visit to the Men's College World Series being held in Omaha. The former LSU gymnast also took part in the Jell-O shot challenge alongside her boyfriend and former LSU pitcher, Paul Skenes.
The 22-year-old former LSU gymnast uploaded several photos of her visit to the World Series on her Instagram profile. Here's a look at them:
For the unversed, Skenes had started his baseball career as a pitcher for the Air Force Falcons, before making a transfer to the LSU Tigers in 2022.
The LSU Tigers won their recent games against the Arkansas team and the UCLA Bruins 4-1 and 9-5, respectively. They will be playing against the winner of the game between UCLA Bruins and the Arkansas Razorbacks in the semifinals of the ongoing College World Series.
Dunne previously shared her reaction to Skenes' customized cap on the occasion of Father's Day. The MLB player wore a 'Dog Dad' cap for the occasion, which referred to the Golden Retriever the couple had adopted last year.
Olivia Dunne took retirement from collegiate gymnastics a couple of months ago. She had last participated at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships, where the LSU Tigers had made it to the National semifinals.
Olivia Dunne reflects on Paul Skenes' rise to stardom
Olivia Dunne recently shared her thoughts about Paul Skenes' rise to stardom. It was incidentally through the College World Series in 2023, that Skenes' career as a baseball player took off.
Dunne mentioned about her experience of the tournament in a conversation with Hurrdat Sports as she remarked,
"When I came in 2023, it was one of the best experiences ever. So I had to come back, support the Tigers — and also Paul."
The former LSU gymnast further added,
"Watching him go from college through the minors to the MLB has honestly been such a dream and so fun to watch. It all happened so fast, so I’ve been telling all my teammates who are dating players here on the LSU team to savor every memory — because I don’t know if anything really tops Omaha. It's just so fun here."
Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes had met each other for the first time at the LSU campus. It was in August 2023 that the couple went public with their relationship.