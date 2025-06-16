Olivia Dunne hypes up boyfriend Paul Skenes for his customised Father's Day cap

Olivia Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes, had a special surprise for her. The MLB player left the former LSU gymnast impressed with a customized accessory on the occasion of Father's Day.

The 22-year-old former gymnast uploaded a photo of Skenes with folded arms on her latest Instagram story. The MLB player was seen wearing a blue cap with 'Dog Dad' embossed on it.

The 'Dog Dad' referred to the pet the couple had adopted last year. Dunne and Skenes had adopted a Golden Retriever as a pet, and the former LSU gymnast mentioned that it was Skenes's decision to become a pet parent.

Screengrab of Olivia Dunne's latest Instagram story [Image Source : Olivia Dunne's Instagram]

Olivia Dunne had previously visited Omaha to cheer for her alma mater during a College World Series baseball match against the team from Nebraska. She had worn a customised T-shirt with the LSU Tigers' name on the front, and that of Paul Skenes on the back.

For the unversed, Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes, made his baseball debut by representing the LSU Tigers at the same time when Dunne was pursuing collegiate gymnastics. The couple had made their relationship public in 2023.

Olivia Dunne talks about Paul Skenes's journey from LSU to the Pittsburgh Pirates

Dunne opens up about her boyfriend Paul Skene's journey as a baseball player [Image Source : Getty]

Olivia Dunne once recounted the journey of her boyfriend and baseball player Paul Skenes. The 23-year-old pitcher currently represents the Pittsburgh Pirates in Major League Baseball (MLB).

In a conversation with the Hurrdat Sports, Dunne revealed that she felt great to be a part of Skenes' incredible journey. In her words,

“When I came in 2023, it was one of the best experiences ever. So I had to come back, support the Tigers — and also Paul."

Dunne further added,

"Watching him go from college through the minors to the MLB has honestly been such a dream and so fun to watch," Dunne added. "It all happened so fast, so I’ve been telling all my teammates who are dating players here on the LSU team to savor every memory — because I don’t know if anything really tops Omaha. It's just so fun here."

Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes, initially represented the Air Force Falcons before taking a transfer to LSU in 2022. He led the LSU pitching staff in the 2023 Men's College World Series championship and won the tournament's most outstanding player award as well.

