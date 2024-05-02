"I was not going to give it to Paul Skenes again"- Olivia Dunne opens up on adopting a golden retriever with her boyfriend

Olivia Dunne recently opened up about adopting a golden retriever with her boyfriend Paul Skenes. Dunne frequently shares pictures of her pet dog on her social media handles, leaving fans in awe of her white puppy.

Olivia Dunne concluded the NCAA Women's Gymnastics National Championships 2024 by clinching the program's first-ever Women's Gymnastics title. This became a career highlight for Dunne as it was her final year at the University. There were speculations about her return to the university, however, the LSU gymnast has yet to comment on that aspect.

In celebration of the victory, Olivia Dunne spoke to the People magazine on several topics. She opened up about adopting a pet with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes. While speaking on how she would spend her time in her new house, Dunne said that she would love to spend more time outdoors in the backyard with her gold retriever.

Opening up on her pet she said:

"It's her backyard. She's free, she can run around, I can run around. She is not even one years old, she's still a pup and I love her. I love her to death. She is such a nice little break from reality. She is wonderful." (as quoted by people.com)

Furthermore, she revealed that it was her boyfriend Paul Skene's decision to adopt the pet.

"It was more Paul that wanted to get a dog because he wanted someone to keep him company during spring training. "And turns out we got the dog and I was not going to give it to Paul again," she added.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skene's Relationship

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes sparked relationship rumors early in 2021 after fans spotted the former in Skenes' jersey during a baseball game. However, initially, the couple did not make any official announcements about their relationship.

Speaking to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in August 2023, Paul Skenes opened up on his relationship with Dunne as well as her massive fan following.

"It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere. If one of us went out in Baton Rouge by ourselves, there's probably gonna be someone there asking for something — picture, autograph, whatever," he said.

Furthermore, he opened up about the support that he gets from her.

"It's nice to be able to have that conversation. She does get it. I do wish she could come to a baseball game and just enjoy it. It does irk me. I don't have any control over it. She really doesn't either. I'm sure it'll get better as I go up levels, but that's something I want for her," he added.

Dunne and Paul Skenes frequently appear on each other's social media handles and don't shy away from extending their support to each other as they achieve greater heights in their career.