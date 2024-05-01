"Imagine paying to watch someone else live their life" - Fans troll Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne for launching paid content with Passes

Olivia Dunne is taking her content creation to a new level. She has a massive audience on TikTok, which has grown to other social media platforms. Dunne is one of the social media outlet's biggest creators and has likely made some money off of the Creator Fund. Now, she's starting an account on Passes, a paid content service.

With it, fans can pay to get an inside look at her life. It's a relatively new platform, but it allows anyone who subscribes access to special livestreams, paid direct messages, individual calls, and whatever else the creator might want to offer.

It has a community of over 1,000 creators and more than 500,000 users. With Dunne involved, those numbers will presumably grow. She has plenty of fans, though not everyone is happy with the decision for her to do paid content on social media.

Fans trolled Olivia Dunne over her Passes announcement

Many trolled what they believed to be an attempt to make money when her NIL deal is no longer active. She is one of the most lucrative athletes in college sports right now, but she won't always be a college athlete making NIL money.

Olivia Dunne signed NIL deal with Passes

It is worth noting that Dunne has joined Passes with NIL. She signed a multi-million deal to be a NIL partner with the platform itself. According to Forbes, she's excited about this deal:

“Passes allows me to monetize my creativity and expertise in ways that were previously unavailable to college athletes, which is why I’m so excited to be partnering with them,” Dunne said.

“By offering exclusive content and experiences, I can turn my passion for gymnastics as a college athlete and content creation into a sustainable career path, and build deeper connections with my fans and supporters."

Olivia Dunne signed an NIL deal with Passes

Olivia Dunne specifically cited how Passes is user-friendly and that's part of the reason she is launching her paid content here and not on other platforms. She called it intuitive and easily navigated, and that goes for creators and fans.

