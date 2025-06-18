Olivia Dunne spills truth about attending baseball game with her boyfriend Paul Skenes

Olivia Dunne made an amusing confession about attending baseball games with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes. The couple was seen gracing the 2025 NCAA College World Series game at Charles Schwab Field, featuring LSU.
The two were seen delighting in a match where their alma mater faced the UCLA Bruins in Omaha, Nebraska, on Monday, June 16, 2025. Dunne met Skenes for the first time when the latter was competing on the LSU men’s baseball team. She has attended LSU Games, which featured Skenes on multiple occasions.
After competing in her fifth year, Dunne concluded her collegiate career with LSU in 2025. Skenes competed for the Tigers before joining the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB. He guided his collegiate team to the 2023 College World Series title while being named the MVP and strikeout leader.
As the couple returned to their former University as spectators, Dunne stated that it felt a bit strange to sit beside Skenes and watch the game, as she was used to seeing him on the ground.
"It was weird to be sitting next to him and watching the baseball game. I mean, It got rained out so we only watched a little bit of the game but Paul is like, 'It's fine, I watch games all the time so, it's alright.' But it was so fun."
Dunne also admired the LSU baseball team, as they advanced to the semifinal after a 9-5 win over the Bruins.
"This year's team is first of all amazing and a bunch of my teammates are actually dating the baseball players so I could just see a lot of my teammates here."
Olivia Dunne opens up on avenues following her gymnastics career
Olivia Dunne joined the LSU team in 2021 as a freshman. She competed in the program till her super senior year. In the same interview with NCAA Digital’s Michella Chester, she opened up about being ready for all other opportunities she might come across, apart from gymnastics.
Dunne said:
“It’s so weird to think about not doing a sport anymore, but I’m excited to say yes to all the opportunities that I couldn’t say yes to because of gymnastics. So I can’t wait to try new things, go support Paul for a bit, go to all the away games, the home games. And honestly, just have some fun,” Dunne said.
Following her collegiate career, Olivia Dunne made her third appearance for SI Swimsuit and was invited as a speaker at AthleteCon.