Olivia Dunne's mother Kathrine drops 2-word reaction as her daughters take center stage during AthleteCon

Olivia Dunne's mother Katherine recently dropped a 2-word reaction on her daughters joining AthleteCon 2.0 as featured speakers. Dunne and her sister Julz appeared as special guests after the former gymnast's Livvy Fund partnered with AthleteCon 2.0, which was held on Thursday, June 12, and Friday, June 13, 2025, at the AC Hotels by Marriott Charlotte City Center.

The event was founded by Sam Green, an NIL brand builder. It focused on imparting training on the latest technology to college athletes and assisting them in maximizing the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities.

Notably, In addition to her remarkable gymnastics career, Dunne has established herself as a social media star. She has collaborated with a few leading brands like ESPN, Amazon, Microsoft, Dick's Sporting Goods, Planet Fitness, Accelerator, Crocs, Nautica, and American Eagle. The former LSU gymnast has accumulated a huge following of over 15 million followers across her social media platforms, but it is her sister Julz, who has been the mastermind behind it.

At the recently held AthleteCon 2.0, the Dunne sisters were accompanied by their mother, who enjoyed the event as an audience member. She shared her joy and expressed her pride in watching her daughters lead the show.

Screenshot of Dunne's mother's Instagram story.

Olivia Dunne makes her feelings known after stepping into the spotlight at AthleteCon 2.0

Olivia Dunne attends as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club celebrates the launch of the 2025 Issue in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne made her feelings known after taking center stage at the AthleteCon 2.0. During her gymnastics career, the social media star has multiple times highlighted her aim to help college athletes navigate NIL opportunities after she retires from the sport. The former LSU gymnast bid adieu to her sport following the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships.

She also founded “The Livvy Fund” on July 6, 2023, which assists female collegiate athletes to make the most of opportunities through NIL deals. Following her speech at the AthleteCon 2.0, Dunne expressed her gratitude for being a part of the event. She shared a picture on Instagram story from the event and wrote:

"To speak about NIL and help others navigate this new reality of sports is a passion of mine ...thank you @athlete.con for having me speak," Dunne wrote.

Screenshot of Dunne's' Instagram story.

Olivia Dunne took retirement from the sport after competing for the Tigers for the fifth year in the 2025 season.

