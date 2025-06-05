  • home icon
  Olivia Dunne's sister Julz reacts as she is set to join the gymnast at Athlete Con

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Jun 05, 2025 04:27 GMT
Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne's sister Julz reacts to siblings' live Q&A session at AthleteCon. (Image by Getty)

Olivia Dunne's sister Julz Dunne reacted to joining a live Q&A session during the AthleteCon 2.0. Dunne's Livvy Fund recently partnered with AthleteCon 2.0 which will be held on Thursday, June 12, and Friday, June 13, 2025, at the AC Hotels by Marriott Charlotte City Center.

AthleteCon 2.0 was established by Sam Green, an NIL brand builder. The conference aims to assist athletes in receiving training on the latest technology and building their personal brand to maximize the NIL opportunities. Julz, who has been the creative force for Dunne's social media presence will grace the event as a featured speaker.

After Green announced the partnership with Livvy Fund and the appearance of the Dunne sisters, Julz expressed her excitement.

"Can’t wait to answer all your burning questions," Julz wrote in the comment section.
Screenshot of the Instagram post&#039;s comment section.
Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.

Olivia Dunne is one of the most followed former collegiate athletes with over 15 million followers across her social media platforms. She launched “The Livvy Fund” on July 6, 2023, with an aim to help female collegiate athletes earn new Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities. She bid adieu to the sport following her appearance at the 2025 NCAA Championships where she represented the LSU Gymnastics as a super senior.

Olivia Dunne opens up on her future plans following her retirement from gymnastics

Olivia Dunne at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)
Olivia Dunne at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne once opened up about her goal after completing her collegiate gymnastics journey. She highlighted the challenges a female collegiate athlete faces while starting with NIL. She stated that her goal is to educate female athletes in the sports realm.

“Girls don’t know where to start,” Dunne said. "Because that’s sometimes half the battle and it’s very important to capitalize on your NIL while you’re in college if you’re a female, because there’s not a lot of professional leagues after college for most women’s sports."

She added:

“So I definitely want to do something [in NIL] overall, after I’m done at LSU. And hopefully expand beyond LSU and help educate people and just help girls out. . . . I’ve always loved sports. So definitely something in the sports realm.”

Olivia Dunne has been successful in maximizing her NIL opportunities. She has partnered with multiple top brands, including Crocs, Nautica, Vuori, ESPN, Amazon, Microsoft, Dick's Sporting Goods, Planet Fitness, Accelerator, and American Eagle.

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

