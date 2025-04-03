  • home icon
  Olivia Dunne's mother Katherine drops 4-word reaction to GQ photoshoot with boyfriend Paul Skenes

By Nancy Singh
Modified Apr 03, 2025 03:11 GMT
Olivia Dunne, her mother, Katherine, and the gymnast's boyfriend, Paul Skenes (Source: Instagram/@kat_dunne_ and Getty)

Olivia Dunne shared a glimpse of her recent photoshoot with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes. Her mother, Katherine Patterson Dunne, was quick to react to the glamorous pictures of the couple.

Dunne shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram, posing with Skenes in several outfits in their collaboration with GQ Sports. In the first slide, the gymnast posed on top of a table while wearing a bodysuit and held her boyfriend's hand; Skenes donned a beige-colored turtleneck T-shirt paired with a brown blazer.

In the second slide, the couple posed alongside Dunne's dog, Roux. She also posed in a swimming pool, wearing a dark-blue swimsuit. In the last slide, she wore a leotard while posing with Skenes, who wore a classic blazer. The post's caption read:

"Played dress up with @gq @gqsports."
Shortly after this post was shared, Olivia Dunne's mother made her feelings known about the pictures by dropping a four-word reaction in the comment section that read:

"Snow day in Louisiana 🔥"
Olivia Dunne's mother's comment on Instagram (@livvydunne)

A few days ago, Dunne's mother lauded Skenes for extending his support for the Gary Sinise Foundation for the second consecutive season. In a recent video on social media, he said he would donate $100 for every strikeout he attains during the 2025 campaign. Opening up about this generous step, he wrote in the caption:

"I am proud to continue my support of the Gary Sinise Foundation and its mission to honor and serve our nation’s defenders, veterans, first responders and their families. I will again donate a $100 for every strikeout I record during the 2025 season and invite you to join me on my mission to raise $100,000 for this amazing cause."
Dunne's mother was quick enough to praise him for this charitable move as she wrote in the comments:

"That’s amazing 👏👏👏"

Olivia Dunne's mother made her feelings known about LSU's sixth SEC Championship title

LSU gymnast, Dunne- Source: Getty

On March 22, 2025, the LSU Tigers grabbed their sixth SEC Championship title after registering a score of 198.200 points at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Shortly after this triumph, Olivia Dunne shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram, showcasing the celebratory moments. The post's caption read:

"ring SECured💍😼 #SECchamps #ringszn"
The gymnast's mother, Katherine, made her feelings known about the win by sharing a three-word reaction in the comment section that read:

"What a night!🔥"

Olivia Dunne 's mother recently discussed attending her first Mardi Gras with her daughter as Grand Marshal.

हिन्दी