Olivia Dunne's mother Katherine drops 2-word reaction as gymnast's boyfriend Paul Skenes extends support for a good cause

MLB player Paul Skenes received praise from his girlfriend Olivia Dunne's mother after pledging his support for a noble cause. Ahead of the upcoming MLB season, Skenes lent his support to the Gary Sinise Foundation, a non-profit organization that assists veterans and first responders.

The Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star and National League Rookie of the Year continued to extend his support for the foundation for the second consecutive season. In a video shared on social media, he announced that he will donate $100 for every strikeout he records during the 2025 campaign.

Skenes, who was a part of the Air Force Academy, also stated that he will personally thank the individual who makes the largest donation between the commencement of the campaign and the Pirates home opener, scheduled on April 4, 2025, while presenting them a batting practice kit and, a meet-and-greet session, and tickets for the game.

Sharing the video Skenes wrote:

"I am proud to continue my support of the Gary Sinise Foundation and its mission to honor and serve our nation’s defenders, veterans, first responders and their families. I will again donate a $100 for every strikeout I record during the 2025 season and invite you to join me on my mission to raise $100,000 for this amazing cause."

Skenes received praise from Dunne's mother who commented on the announcement writing:

"That’s amazing 👏👏👏"

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will be seen competing in the home season opener on Friday, April 4, 2025.

Olivia Dunne's mother reacts to the gymnast's collegiate team LSU winning the SEC Championship title

Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers during the SEC Women's Gymnastics Championships held at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo via Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne's mother Katherine recently lauded her daughter's collegiate team LSU Tigers for securing their sixth SEC Championship title in the 2025 season during Session II of the 2025 SEC Gymnastics Championships at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, on March 22.

The Tigers' gymnastics posted a record-breaking score of 198.200 points to defeat Oklahoma, Florida, Missouri, Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia, and Auburn, which registered scores of 197.925, 197.825, 197.400, 197.100, 196.775, 195.950, and 195.950, respectively.

Dunne shared a few pictures and a video of the squad celebrating their victory on social media to which her mother responded with:

"What a night! 🔥"

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.

Following this feat, Olivia Dunne was seen making an appearance for the SI Swimsuit project for the third time.

