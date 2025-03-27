Olivia Dunne drops 3-word reaction to Nastia Liukin's emotional confession about London Olympic Trials setback

Olivia Dunne recently expressed her admiration for former gymnast and Olympian Nastia Liukin, who had an emotional confession about the setback she endured at the London Olympic Trials. Liukin competed at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, clinching five medals.

Three years later, after a brief break, she returned to the mat at the Trials with her sights fixed on the U.S. Women's National team for the 2012 London Games. The former gymnast scored 14.950 points on the beam but suffered a devastating fall on the bars, which concluded her second Olympic appearance dream.

However, Liukin showed exceptional determination and lifted herself to the bars only to make a successful dismount. She recently reflected on the tough moment, highlighting that she received a standing ovation after failing the routine. Liukin added that the moment made her realize that admiration and reverence from others aren't based on success or perfection but on resilience and how they handle the future.

Sharing her feelings on social media, Liukin wrote:

"No single moment—on top of the world or face flat in front of 20,000 people–defines us as individuals. That is, unless you let it."

Liukin's resilient approach garnered admiration from LSU Tigers' gymnast and social media sensation Olivia Dunne, who commented:

"I love this!"

Liukin responded to Dunne's comment with multiple pink hearts.

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section (@nastialiukin)

"Grew her brand beyond gymnastics" - When Olivia Dunne opened up on taking inspiration from Nastia Liukin

Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers during the SEC Women's Gymnastics Championships held at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo via Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne once opened up about drawing inspiration from former Olympic champion Nastia Liukin. She expressed her goal to expand her brand beyond gymnastics while taking inspiration from Nastia Liukin.

Following the NIL policy implementation in 2021, Dunne gathered a massive following across all her social media platforms, including 5.3 million on Instagram. The gymnast contributed to the Gold and Purple pack's success in clinching their first historic NCAA championships title in 2024, following which she expressed her goal of achieving similar success in her entrepreneurship journey while taking inspiration from Liukin.

“She grew her brand beyond gymnastics," Dunne said about Liukin. "She loves fashion. She does sports broadcasting."

Liukin owns Volition Beauty, her beauty product, and a coaching and training center. Olivia Dunne, who is associated with multiple brands under the NIL policy, recently appeared at the SI Swimsuit photoshoot for the third year.

