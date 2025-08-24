Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Carlos Rodon, Paul Skenes, and more for August 23, 2025

Strikeouts are the lifeblood of MLB betting, and today’s slate is loaded with arms who can either light up the K column or leave bettors sweating every pitch. We’ve got a perfect mix of young fireballers chasing double-digit strikeouts, crafty vets who know how to carve through lineups, and one or two arms in spots where the under might be just as valuable as chasing the over.

With Paul Skenes throwing gas, Carlos Rodon settling into ace form, Jacob Lopez quietly stacking up double-digit Ks, and even guys like Seth Lugo and Logan Gilbert offering intriguing matchups, there’s no shortage of betting value on tap. The question is, which pitchers are set to dominate and which ones are better to fade? Let’s break down today’s top strikeout prop bets for August 24.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Paul Skenes: Over 7.5 (-130)

Paul Skenes has quickly established himself as one of the toughest strikeout arms in baseball, and his dominance has been consistent all season.

The Pirates' right-hander owns a 2.16 ERA and 0.96 WHIP across 154 innings, fanning 174 batters with a stellar 10.2 K/9. He’s coming off another strong outing against Toronto, where he struck out eight over six innings, showing both command and efficiency.

Now, he gets a favorable matchup against the Rockies, a lineup that’s struggled heavily on the road and sits near the bottom of the league in strikeout rate away from Coors Field.

With his mix of power fastball and wipeout breaking stuff, Skenes is set up well to clear his 7.5 strikeout prop today.

#4. Seth Lugo: Over 4.5 (-160)

Seth Lugo has been steady in the Royals’ rotation, carrying a 3.73 ERA and 1.22 WHIP through 137.2 innings while striking out 115 batters. His strikeout rate sits at 7.5 K/9, and while he doesn’t overpower hitters like an ace, his ability to mix pitches keeps opponents off balance.

Lugo is coming off a solid performance versus Texas, punching out five over 6.1 innings, and he now draws the Tigers, a lineup that has been one of the most strikeout-prone in the league this season.

Given the matchup and his tendency to work deep into games, the over 4.5 strikeout prop looks like strong value, as Lugo should have little trouble racking up at least five punchouts against Detroit’s inconsistent bats.

#3. Carlos Rodon: Over 6.5 (-155)

Carlos Rodon has been the definition of a strikeout artist this season, racking up 169 Ks in just over 150 innings with his mid-90s fastball and sharp slider combo.

He’s coming off a strong win over Tampa Bay, where he kept hitters off balance, and now he draws a fascinating matchup against the Red Sox. Boston’s lineup has pop, but they’ve also shown a tendency to chase left-handed breaking balls, exactly Rodon’s bread and butter.

With a 10.0 K/9 and the ability to go deep into games, Rodon has all the tools to push past the 6.5 strikeout line. If he establishes his fastball early and gets hitters fishing on the slider late, this could be another seven-to-eight strikeout performance waiting to happen.

#2. Logan Gilbert: Under 7.5 (-160) - Safest Pick of the Day

Logan Gilbert’s strikeout numbers look solid on paper with 125 Ks in 91.2 innings, but his recent form tells a different story.

The Mariners’ righty just got tagged for six runs by the Phillies and managed only one strikeout in that outing, showing how inconsistent his command can be when hitters lock in early.

Facing the Athletics, he’ll get a patient lineup that doesn’t whiff nearly as much as it used to, making 8+ strikeouts a tough ask. Gilbert’s workload has also been unpredictable, he hasn’t topped eight punchouts in a start since late July, and with his ERA creeping upward, the under 7.5 feels like the sharper side in this matchup.

#1. Jacob Lopez: Over 6.5 (+105) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Jacob Lopez has been on a strikeout tear lately, fanning 8, 9, and 10 batters in his last three outings while flashing his best swing-and-miss stuff of the season.

The lefty now owns 111 Ks in just 90.2 innings, good for an elite 11.0 K/9 rate, and he’s doing it with poise, holding opponents to a 3.28 ERA and a manageable 1.17 WHIP.

Against the Mariners, a lineup that has struggled at times against quality left-handed pitchers, Lopez is well-positioned to keep his hot streak alive. Given his recent form and punchout ceiling, he profiles as a dangerous arm to bet on for strikeout props in this matchup.

