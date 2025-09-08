“VMAS WINNER ROSÉ” – BLACKPINK idol makes K-pop history by winning first-ever VMA Song of the Year, leaving fans proud with heartfelt speech 

Rosé from BLACKPINK made history at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards, taking home Song of the Year for her track APT. alongside Bruno Mars. The ceremony happened at UBS Arena in New York, marking the first instance a Korean performer grabbed one of the show’s top honors.BLACKPINK's Rosé wins VMA for SOTY (Image via Getty)The single, released last October, showcased Rosé’s vocals paired with Mars’ pop flair. It raced up global charts, spending several weeks at the top. While BTS, BLACKPINK, and SEVENTEEN have previously won VMAs, Rosé’s win marks the first time a Korean artist has scored a top award. Fans flooded social media, celebrating the milestone.&quot;ROSÉ YOU WORKED SO HARD WE LOVE YOU SO SO MUCH VMAS WINNER ROSÉ,&quot; an X user commented. Irené @pcysultryLINKROSÉ YOU WORKED SO HARD WE LOVE YOU SO SO MUCHVMAS WINNER ROSÉMany people are sending their &quot;congratulations&quot; to her.Christine Ortiz @ChristineO23894LINKWhat an incredible achievement and milestone for Asian and female representation in the music industry! Congratulations to this talented artist on such a well-deserved recognition𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐒 𝐈𝐂 𝜗ৎ @xyczvqmcLINKCONGRATULATIONS ROSIE BABYYY!!!! 🥹🫶kay ꫂ ၴႅၴ @rseslinaLINKIM BAWLING MY EYES OUT ROSIE YOU DESERVE THIS AND SO SO MUCH MORE CONGRATULATIONS MY LOVE IM SO PROUD OF YOU🥹🩷Others are expressing their pride in Rosé, saying she truly &quot;deserved&quot; the accolade.sia 뛰어 ❄️ @lalisalovemmeLINKi'm so incredibly proud of you, rosie. this is so deserved 🩷 and what a beautiful speech 🥺🫶🏻liz @uhohwaaLINKRosé truly deserved to win soty, her passion for music is genuine and unique. She created an iconic song that no one will forget and that will be remembered in music history. We're so proud of you &lt;3n @chaescvntyLINKrosé’s first vma ever as a soloist being song of the year, god im so proud of her. a numberone forever and alwaysBLACKPINK Rosé's heartfelt VMAs speechAt the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, BLACKPINK’s Rosé stepped up to grab Song of the Year, covering for Bruno Mars, who couldn’t make it. She walked out in a bright yellow sequin gown and shared a prepared speech, dedicating the win to her 16-year-old self and everyone who backed her climb. The 28-year-old started by sending thanks to Mars, asserting,&quot;First of all, Bruno, I know that you’re watching... Oh, my God... First of all, thank you so much, Bruno. I can’t believe this. I’m gonna call you up after, so I'll say everything. Thank you so much for believing in me and helping me build this world together. I’m really, really forever grateful for you, and our friendship, and everything.&quot;She praised her team’s efforts, calling out Yuna, Jane, Ashley, and Megan, along with her hair, makeup, and styling squad. She also recognized Atlantic Records and TBL for their &quot;trust,&quot; and her parents and Alice for keeping her independent and strong through long, late nights.Rosé gave props to mentor Teddy for guidance and Kay for pushing her to aim higher. She thanked her fans, her “number ones,” and her BLACKPINK sisters (Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa) for their support. Following her therapist’s advice, she also gave herself credit for staying resilient.She wrapped up by saying the award meant a lot to her younger self and anyone working toward dreams. The Messy singer also expressed gratitude towards MTV and fans for supporting APT.This year, the Australian songstress led all K-pop nominees with eight nods, the highest ever for a Korean singer. APT. competed for Video of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best Visual Effects, while her debut album track Toxic Till the End earned a Best K-pop nomination.