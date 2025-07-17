“Queen of kpop” — Fans proud as BLACKPINK’s Rosé gets named South Korea’s #1 global "export" artist

BLACKPINK's Rosé has been ranked South Korea’s top global "export" act, based on fresh data from Luminate. The update surfaced on July 16, 2025, via the X account @TheePopCore.
Her solo music has the highest overseas streaming numbers among all Korean artists currently. Luminate’s report selects one top-performing artist per country based on their global listenership. For South Korea, the singer leads in streams beyond national borders.
Though she ascended to fame with BLACKPINK, Rosé’s solo catalog continues to gain steady attention abroad. The news was widely shared by fans online, who reacted with support and highlighted the milestone.
"Queen of kpop ❤️," an X user commented.
Social media is filled with heartfelt messages, with many saying that the 28-year-old "deserves" every bit of recognition.
"Humble, talented, hardworking, professional and kind. you deserve all the success and recognition in the world, Rosé ," a fan remarked.
"MOST POPULAR KOREAN ARTIST— yeaaah, that’s right! Rosie deserves all these recognitions✨," a user mentioned.
"Awww, so proud of rosie 🥹 she deserves all the recognition and love from all over the world 💖," a person shared.
Others are calling her "unmatched," and "lifetime artist."
"Rosé isn’t a one in a million but rather a once in a lifetime artist that will never be forgotten! Her name, her voice, her love for going after a dream and never forgetting those who believed in her, even when she didn’t!," a netizen said.
"We ain't bragging about this enough, this basically states that she is the biggest and the most popular artist to come out of South Korea!!, a viewer noted.
"Rosé being named the #1 global export artist says it all. No one is moving like her. She’s on a whole different level, dominating charts, airwaves, and hearts worldwide. The global demand for her is unmatched. She’s not just big , she is the moment. 🌍🔥," another fan added.
BLACKPINK’s Rosé nears record-breaking GRAMMY nomination
BLACKPINK’s Rosé could make history at the upcoming GRAMMYs with her hit solo song APT. The track is being seen as a strong contender for Record of the Year, one of the GRAMMYs' top four categories.
If nominated, Rosé would become the first K-pop artist to be recognized in any of these major categories: Record, Album, Song of the Year, or Best New Artist.
Past Korean nominees such as BTS, RM, and Jungkook have been recognized, but never in these mainline categories. Their nods were limited to genre-specific or performance slots. With the official GRAMMY nominations still to be announced, Billboard’s early projection puts the BLACKPINK artist in a rare position.
Meanwhile, APT. has also set a new benchmark — it’s now the best-selling song by a K-pop soloist in history with 30 million units. It beat out BTS' Jungkook’s SEVEN featuring Latto, which sold 27 million units.