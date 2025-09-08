Olivia Dunne gets stunned by Tate McRae's bold show stopping performance at VMAs

Olivia Dunne recently expressed her amazement at Tate McRae's bold show show-stopping performance at the VMAs. Dunne attended the 2025 VMAs with her sister Julz.

Since her retirement from gymnastics on April 17, 2025, Dunne has been seen at multiple high-profile events. The former gymnast attended the MTV Video Music Awards in Elmont, New York, on Sunday, wearing an all-black Dolce & Gabbana three-piece outfit, which included a bralette, blazer, and trousers. She paired the look with a pair of black Jimmy Choos and a purse. The social media star completed her outfit with slicked-back, long, and blonde Rapunzel-style hair.

Although she stunned everyone with her unique look, what left her in awe was the Canadian singer-songwriter's striking performance. McRae left the former gymnast in astonishment with her Medusa-inspired performance of “Revolving Door” and “Sports Car.” The singer opted for a two-piece white set with dangling rhinestone-detailed fringe to deliver an unforgettable performance in black sand. Dunne shared a glimpse of McRae's performance at the VMAs on her Instagram story and wrote:

"I'm sat."

Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram story.

McRae earned her first-ever VMA nomination for Best Pop Artist and Song of the Year for “Sports Car."

Olivia Dunne finds similarity with Taylor Swift in receiving criticism for dating a pro athlete

Olivia Dunne at the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships in New York City. (Photo by GC Images)

Olivia Dunne is dating MLB player Paul Skenes, while Taylor Swift is engaged to NFL player Travis Kelce. In an interview with Page Six, Dunne stated that she receives similar hate as Swift for dating a pro athlete. She further highlighted how she looks up to the singer and songwriter when it comes to dealing with criticism.

“[Taylor] has her boyfriend that’s a professional athlete and my boyfriend is a professional athlete as well. And she has her own success and I have my own success, so I try to look at her perspective on things and how she handles criticism, how she navigates.”

“I admire her in so many different ways. Her work ethic, how much she cares about what she puts out there and how the meaning behind everything is very admirable. I think that she takes the heat a lot worse than I do, because, I mean, the bigger you are, the more people you have trying to tear you down. It just really resonated with me.”

Olivia Dunne was recently seen enjoying the faceoff between Aryna Sabalenka and Rebeka Masarova at the 2025 US Open.

