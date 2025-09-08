WTA Rankings Update: US Open champ Aryna Sabalenka cements herself at top; Amanda Anisimova makes huge leap to dethrone Jessica Pegula

Aryna Sabalenka finds herself at the top of the WTA rankings for the 47th consecutive week, after defending her US Open title on Saturday. The Belarusian has firmly held her position as the world No. 1 since snatching it away from Iga Swiatek in October last year.

Ad

Sabalenka added 2,000 valuable points to her mammoth 11,225 points tally, which will bring her up to a total of 13,225 points at the end of this week. This will further widen the gap between her and Iga Swiatek, who was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the tournament. The Pole will trail Sabalenka by roughly 4,862 points.

Amanda Anisimova, who faced her second consecutive loss in a Grand Slam final this year, will make an impressive climb in the table this week. Even after enduring a bitter 6-3, 7-6(3) loss to Sabalenka in New York, the American has still racked up 1,300 points.

Ad

Trending

This will bring Anisimova up to a new career-high ranking of world No. 4, from her previous ranking of nine with 5,169 points. Her rise will dethrone compatriot Jessica Pegula, dropping her down to no. 7 in the world rankings.

On the other hand, Naomi Osaka will make a steep rise on the points table and jump to the 14th place after her remarkable semifinal run at the US Open. She had her deepest run in a major since 2021 in New York this year, which provided the Japanese with a much-needed boost of confidence and positivity for what's to come.

Ad

Lastly, Elena Rybakina will find herself closing out the top 10 for this week as well. The Kazakh was forced to end her run with a Round of 16 defeat against Marketa Vondrousova, who will also make a remarkable 24-rise in the rankings and sit at no. 36.

Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova shared kind words after US Open final showdown

Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova faced off for the third time in a Grand Slam tournament this year at the US Open final. Their rivalry, which has been brewing since their first meeting at the Australian Open in 2019, took an extraordinary turn at Wimbledon this year. Anisimova surprised Sabalenka by serving her a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 loss in the semifinal to book a spot in her maiden Grand Slam final.

Ad

On Saturday, Sabalenka got her revenge at Flushing Meadows, as she ousted Anisimova in straight sets to win her fourth major title. However, Anisimova still leads their head-to-head 6 to 4.

Showing true sporting spirit, they both showered each other with compliments on a remarkable run at the final Grand Slam of the season. Sabalenka, during her US Open trophy acceptance speech, extended congratulations to Anisimova and shared that she resonated with the emotions she was going through. Sabalenka lost the final of the Australian Open and the French Open this year against Madison Keys and Coco Gauff, respectively.

Ad

"Congrats Amanda Anisimova on reaching back-to-back Slam finals. I know how much it hurts, losing in the final. But trust me, the moment you’re going to win the first one...and you are going to win it. You play incredible tennis. Congrats to you and your team on the things you’ve achieved after your comeback. Girl, you’re gonna enjoy it even more after the tough losses in the final," she said.

Ad

Overcome with the sorrow of her consecutive major final loss, Anisimova wiped her tears and put on a brave face to speak about how grateful she was to make it to this stage of the US Open. She showered Sabalenka with love and complimented her on defending her US Open title.

"I just want to say congrats to Ina. I mean, you are so incredible. I know I have to face you all the time. I'm in awe of all that you've accomplished, and you keep on achieving so many incredible things. So a big congratulations to you and your team. You guys are amazing," she said.

Clinching spots in the top 5 of the rankings, the duo will qualify for the upcoming WTA finals, which is scheduled to kick off on October 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Last year, Coco Gauff defeated Sabalenka in the semifinal and eventually went on to win the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More