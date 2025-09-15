7 murder mystery shows to watch if you loved ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Only Murders in the Building (Or OMITB as it's affectionately called) lies in the sweet spot between creative crime solving and wholesome humor. It follows an unlikely trio of amateur detectives: the young and listless Mabel (Selena Gomez), the grumpy grandpa stereotype Charles (Steve Martin), and the flamboyant Oliver (Martin Short), whose apartment complex becomes a hot hub for murder.

From the Emmys to the Golden Globes and everything in between, the show has been critically and commercially praised. For fans who want more engaging whodunit plotlines, dynamic on-screen chemistry, and surprising humor after binge-watching the latest season 5 of Only Murders in the Building, TV shows like Psych and Queen of Mystery might do the trick.

Psych, Queen of Mystery, and other TV shows for fans of Only Murders in the Building

1) Psych (2006-2014)

The cast of Psych (Image via Peacock)

Shawn Spencer (James Roday) has the world convinced that he is a psychic. The reality? His observation skills and frighteningly accurate photographic memory give him a nose for the detective life at the Santa Barbara Police Department. With his reluctant best friend and partner Gus, he dives into neatly packaged sitcom mysteries. Created by Steve Franks, it is eight seasons of quality entertainment.

Just like Only Murders in the Building, Psych doesn't take itself too seriously. Every whodunit moment is accompanied by plenty of lighthearted humor. To top it all off, Shawn and Gus's hijinks will remind fans of the unlikely dynamic between Mabel and her much older friends, Charles and Oliver. If OMITB captures the podcast-loving GenZ momentum, Psych is a time capsule of early 2000s pop culture.

Where to watch: Peacock

2) Queens of Mystery (2019-present)

Mattie and her aunts (Image via Prime Video)

When Matila "Mattie" Stone is assigned to the Constabulary in Wildemarsh, England, she is reunited with her aunts, Cat, Beth, and Jane. With their penchant for crime-writing and quirky personalities to match, the four women take on small-town mystery-solving. While their fictional crime knowledge comes in handy on the work front, their matchmaking skills take on Mattie's nonexistent love life.

Both Only Murders in the Building and Queens of Mystery are perfect for cozy murder mystery enthusiasts. Whether it's the age-gap friendship between Mattie and her amateur crime-solving aunts, or the funny interactions in the idyllic town of Wildemarsh, the Julian Unthank show is the perfect change of pace as fans wait for the next episode of OMITB season 5.

Where to watch: Acorn TV/Prime Video/PBS

3) Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013-2021)

The detectives in the 99th Precinct (Image via Peacock)

Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and the ragtag crew at the Nine-Nine take on crime, chaos, and camaraderie in this bustling police procedural sitcom. As the detectives navigate personal and professional milestones, they come face-to-face with a slew of hilarious moments, from suspiciously friendly criminals to convoluted inter-precinct pranks.

Quintessential New York City charm? Check. Friendship, love, and loss in a murder-mystery setting? Check. Silly yet memorable character dynamics? Check. Overall, Only Murders in the Building feels like it is just a neighborhood away from the lovable 99th Precinct at the NYPD. This Dan Goor and Michael Schur creation is a fun entertainer, giving eight seasons of endless laughter.

Where to watch: Peacock

4) Castle (2009-2016)

Fillion in and as Castle (Image via ABC)

Famous crime writer Richard Castle (Nathan Fillion) is bored with the fictional world when a copycat killer mimicking his work puts him in the NYPD's orbit. With his political and social connections, he weasels his way into the team as Detective Kate Beckett's partner, using his keen observation skills to crack impossible cases.

Mabel, Oliver, and Charles in Only Murders in the Building and the titular character in Castle share the same civilian curiosity for the legally forbidden. They navigate the world of murder mysteries with whimsy and wonder, adding a splash of entertainment in an otherwise morbid setting. However, Andrew W. Marlowe's Castle takes on a more serious tone in the later seasons.

Where to watch: Hulu

5) The Afterparty (2022-2023)

The cast of season 2 (Image via Apple TV+)

When a murder occurs at a high school reunion (and a wedding in season 2), a list of plausible suspects surrounds the mystery. As the detectives question the suspects, every version of the events sends the story in a different direction. Who is the murderer? What is their motive? Fans are taken on an entertaining ride.

Christopher Miller's The Afterparty combines Akira Kurosawa's Rashomon-style storytelling with the quirky murder-mystery style of Only Murders in the Building. Each season focuses on different characters and their perspectives on the murder, adding to the narrative until the final piece of the puzzle is revealed. Notable characters include Tiffany Hadish, John Cho, Dave Franco, and Ken Jeong.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

6) The Residence (2025)

Uzo Aduba in The Residence (Image via Netflix)

When the White House butler is murdered in the middle of a diplomatic dinner with the Australian government, the President's security, the city's police officials, and the FBI want it pushed under the rug as quickly as possible. But Cornelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba) is not your regular detective. With her odd quirks, tiny trinkets, and a razor-sharp wit, she shakes the status quo to unearth the real culprit.

The Residence follows the wholesome and humorous tonality of Only Murders in the Building. Even its slightly non-linear narrative mimics its Hulu counterpart. The bright colors, vivid imagery, and elaborate whodunit helmed by a peculiar character are perfect for fans waiting for more episodes of OMITB season 5.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (2022)

Bell in the show (Image via Netflix)

Anna (Kristen Bell) spirals over the death of her daughter, indulging in alcohol with her mental health medication, and constantly hallucinating scenarios. But if there is one thing she is sure of, it's this: She saw her attractive neighbor, Neil's girlfriend, Lisa's murder through her apartment window. Even if the detectives find no trace of her claims, she is determined to sleuth on her own.

Only Murders in the Building and The Woman in the House Across the Street share the same neighborhood nosiness. Just like Mabel, Oliver, and Charles, Anna lands in the middle of a murder mystery solely by snooping out her window. But throw in a mental illness that blurs the line between reality and fiction, and the Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson, and Larry Dorf creation takes on a darker comedic undertone.

Where to watch: Netflix

Only Murders in the Building fans can also check out Sherlock (2010-2017), Bones (2005-2017), and Monk (2002-2009).

