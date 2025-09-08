Only Murders in the Building season 4 recap: All to know before season 5 arrives

Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiered on August 27, 2024, exclusively on Hulu. The show returned with its iconic trio—Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez)—as they navigated another thrilling mystery following the shocking cliffhanger of season 3.Only Murders in the Building season 5 is scheduled to premiere on September 9, 2025, on Hulu and Hulu with Disney+ bundle. The first three episodes, Nail in the Coffin, After You, and Rigour, will be available on premiere day, with the remaining episodes releasing weekly every Tuesday. This upcoming season will explore the death of the Arconia’s beloved doorman, Lester.Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Only Murders in the Building season 4. Reader’s discretion is requiredOnly Murders in the Building season 4 picked up right after the Broadway premiere celebration, ending in a power outage and a murder. However, they were quickly drawn back into a dangerous mystery when Charles' stunt double, Sazz Pataki, was killed.They uncovered secrets that spanned from Los Angeles to New York's Arconia West Tower. The truth led to betrayal, lying, and a shocking meeting with a killer who had been hiding.Everything to know about Only Murders in the Building season 4 before season 5 dropsSeason 4 began with a shocking murderOnly Murders in the Building season 4 began moments after season 3's finale. As Charles, Oliver, and Mabel were celebrating the success of their Broadway show Death Rattle Dazzle, the power went out.A mysterious message from Charles' longtime stunt double, Sazz Pataki, told them they needed to act quickly, but her sudden trip to L.A. for a claimed shoot left the three of them confused.Sazz’s mysterious disappearance became the center of the new season. While in Hollywood to supervise the movie adaptation of their podcast, the trio gradually realized that Sazz had never shown up on set. This prompted their return to New York and the start of another murder investigation.Hollywood interlude: Stars, sets, and secretsA still from Only Murders in the Building season 4 (Image via Hulu)While in Hollywood, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel met the actors portraying them in the movie: Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Zach Galifianakis. Melissa McCarthy was introduced as Charles’ sister, and Molly Shannon played Bev, the Paramount executive. The film’s direction was handled by twin directors Trina and Tawny Brothers, with Marshall as the screenwriter.Despite the glitz and glam, things quickly took a dark turn. Sazz’s apartment was found abandoned, with surgical records and coded notes left behind. Eventually, Sazz’s remains—along with her prosthetics—were discovered in the Arconia incinerator, confirming her death.Investigating the Arconia’s West TowerEvidence suggested that the bullet that killed Sazz came from the West Tower. The trio’s investigation led them to a hidden apartment once belonging to Professor Milton Dudenoff. Inside, they discovered bizarre items like a pig and a ham radio. Sazz’s blood message on Charles' floor—“Tap In”—served as a haunting final clue.Mabel chose to stay in Dudenoff’s apartment to investigate further. Over the ham radio, they received a chilling warning from a woman named Helga: “The last person who came around asking these questions got killed.”New leads and misdirectionA still from Only Murders in the Building season 4 (Image via Hulu)Clues pointed the trio to Concussions bar, where they met Glen Stubbins, the stunt double of Season 3 victim Ben Glenroy. Glen revealed that Sazz had been planning to retire and had given him a script.Meanwhile, the West Tower residents—dubbed the “Westies”—admitted to living there illegally under Dudenoff’s old arrangement. They had never seen Sazz but received ham regularly from Dudenoff, who was believed to be living in Portugal.However, it was revealed that Dudenoff had died from a terminal illness and asked his friends to conceal his death to protect their living situation. One of them, Helga, confessed Sazz had warned her that her former protégé had become dangerous.The truth about Rex BaileyThe investigation shifted to Marshall, the movie’s screenwriter, whose alibi began to crumble. It was discovered that he was actually Rex Bailey, Sazz’s former protégé. Rex had stolen Sazz’s original script for the Only Murders movie and sold it under a false name. When Sazz found out and threatened to expose him, Rex killed her.During a standoff in Dudenoff’s apartment, Rex held Mabel hostage. Charles and Oliver rescued her by climbing the Arconia’s ledge. Just when Rex was about to kill the trio, Jan—Charles' ex-girlfriend—shot him from a secret passage, ending his murderous scheme and avenging Sazz’s death.A wedding and another murderA still from Only Murders in the Building season 4 (Image via Hulu)Only Murders in the Building season 4 concluded with Oliver’s wedding to Loretta (Meryl Streep). During the reception, Sofia Caccimelio approached Charles and Mabel, asking them to investigate her missing husband. They declined, but the next day, Lester the doorman was found dead in the Arconia’s fountain—setting the stage for the next mystery in season 5.What to expect from season 5A still from Only Murders in the Building season 4 (Image via Hulu)Only Murders in the Building season 5 picks up immediately after the death of Lester, the Arconia’s loyal doorman. Charles, Oliver, and Mabel must now solve another mysterious death while facing threats from powerful billionaires, mobsters, and deep-seated secrets within their own building.The synopsis says that their investigation will go deep into the dark parts of New York to find links between Lester's death and powerful, mysterious people with ties to the Arconia. As the danger grows, their friendship and skills as amateur detectives will be put to the test more than ever.The trailer hinted at a darker tone for this season, but the show's trademark humor was still there. There are scenes with hints of Lester's dead finger, shady suspects, and high-stakes drama playing out through secret tunnels and coded messages.Season 5 will continue exploring character relationships, with Jan returning in a mysterious capacity and Loretta navigating new personal decisions after her show is relocated. The trio must also confront the fallout of Sazz’s murder and the haunting legacy she left behind.Only Murders in the Building season 4 is currently streaming on Hulu.