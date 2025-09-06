How many episodes will there be in Only Murders in the Building season 5? Episode count, release schedule, and more

Only Murders in the Building season 5 is ready to bring the iconic trio of Charles, Mabel, and Oliver to Hulu. Releasing on September 9, 2025, the series will show the protagonists solve mysteries that will challenge them to step out of their comfort zones.

The series has been a fan favorite since its release in 2021. The star-studded cast members of the crime comedy include Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, among others.

Arconia's doorman, Lester, dies tragically at the end of season 4, which remains one of the biggest mysteries that lead to the upcoming installment. Season 5 will explore how the leading trio will solve this case and what mysteries await them ahead. Only Murders in the Building season 5 will have a total of 10 episodes.

All episodes in Only Murders in the Building season 5, and when they arrive

A still from the series (Image via Instagram/@onlymurdershulu)

Only Murders in the Building season 5 is all set to return to the audience soon. With a total of ten episodes, fans will get to see Charles, Mabel, and Oliver digging into the truth behind Lester's death. They will further step into the side of New York that was unknown to them, bringing new and intriguing characters into play.

The series will premiere with the first three episodes, followed by one episode every week. Here's the schedule of all ten episodes:

Episode Number Title Release Date 1 Nail in the Coffin September 9, 2025 2 After You September 9, 2025 3 Rigor September 9, 2025 4 TBA September 16, 2025 5 TBA September 23. 2025 6 TBA September 30, 2025 7 TBA October 7, 2025 8 TBA October 14. 2025 9 TBA October 21, 2025 10 TBA October 28, 2025

Where to watch all episodes of Only Murders in the Building season 5?

(Left to right) Meryl Streep, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short to appear in the upcoming series (Image via Getty)

Only Murders in the Building season 5 follows the suit of the previous parts as it will be released on Hulu. The audience can brush up on the story from the last seasons and watch the upcoming episodes through the streaming platform.

For viewers who have yet to subscribe to Hulu, the platform offers multiple plans with varying options. A basic plan (with ads) is available for a monthly price of $9.99 and an annual price of $99.99. Hulu's no-ads plan is priced at $18.99/month.

Users can also opt for the Hulu+Live TV (with ads) plan, priced at $81.99/month. For the same plan with no ads, the subscription price would be $95.99/month. Viewers in countries like Canada, Australia, and the UK can watch the series on Disney+.

All about Only Murders in the Building season 5

A still from the series (Image via Instagram/@onlymurdershulu)

The stakes are much higher this time as Mabel, Oliver, and Charles have bigger mysteries to solve in Only Murders in the Building season 5. Apart from Lester's death case, the new faces coming to the series promise more challenges for the famous trio in the new season. From the threat of old and new mobsters in New York to more unforeseen troubles, season 5 will bring unique twists and turns for the viewers.

The official synopsis of the series reads as follows:

"After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia.

It further mentions:

The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge."

Viewers can expect the unexpected to unfold in the new season of Only Murders in the Building.

