10 funniest ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ episodes to watch

Brooklyn Nine-Nine takes place in the 99th precinct, where Andy Samberg’s Jake Peralta trades wisecracks for genuine moments, paired with Melissa Fumero’s Amy Santiago, whose methodical approach often clashes with his spontaneity. Meanwhile, Andre Braugher’s Captain Raymond Holt stays unfazed when chaos erupts, and Stephanie Beatriz’s Rosa Diaz uses that icy stare to assert dominance.

Joe Lo Truglio’s Charles Boyle brings boundless enthusiasm, turning routine stakeouts into unexpected parties. Terry Crews’s Terry Jeffords adds muscle and heart without ever feeling over the top, while Chelsea Peretti’s Gina Linetti drops brilliant one-liners that stick.

The Suicide Squad, HalloVeen, and eight other of the funniest episodes from Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

1) The Suicide Squad (Season 6, episode 18)

A still from Brooklyn Nine-Nine S6EP18 (Image via Universal)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season six finale, The Suicide Squad, locks Jake Peralta and former rivals into a single room to uncover Commissioner Kelly’s Stingray surveillance. Captain Holt’s stoic calm never wavers while Gina cuts through the tension with razor-sharp sarcasm. Rosa’s doubt clashes with Amy’s precise planning as alliances shift under pressure.

Terry’s mounting frustration drives each improvised turn of events. The precinct becomes a battlefield of humor and betrayal, paced so tightly that laughter erupts at every twist.

2) HalloVeen (Season 5, episode 4)

A still from Brooklyn Nine-Nine S5EP4 (Image via Universal)

Season five’s fourth episode lands on Halloween and delivers the ultimate heist showdown. Jake Peralta rallies the squad to steal Holt’s medal while Amy Santiago plots a covert maneuver off his radar. Gina Linetti’s unexpected return amps up the chaos as alliances shift in dim precinct hallways. Sharp banter flies freely, and everyone reveals hidden tricks.

Holt’s dramatic reveal in the closing moments feels both triumphant and absurd, blending tension with humor. Each twist lands like a well-timed joke. This installment stands out by balancing heartfelt connections with uproarious mischief, cementing its reputation as a fan favorite.

3) The Swedes (Season 3, episode 9)

A still from Brooklyn Nine-Nine S3EP9 (Image via Universal)

Season three's episode nine, The Swedes, drops Jake Peralta into a rivalry with Swedish detectives Soren Knausgaard and Agneta Carlsson during a jewelry theft case. Rosa Diaz pairs with her usual partner against equally skilled opponents.

Holt ropes Charles Boyle into a squash tournament while Amy Santiago joins Terry Jeffords to tutor Gina Linetti in astronomy. The plot balances sharp one-liners and absurd frustration as stakes rise over stolen gems and academic exams. Competitive banter and perfectly timed quips turn routine precinct duties into pure comedy gold.

4) Coral Palms Part 1 (Season 4, episode 1)

A still from Brooklyn Nine-Nine S4EP1 (Image via Universal)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season four opener Coral Palms Part 1 drops Jake Peralta and Captain Holt into witness protection after crime boss Jimmy Figgis threatens their lives. Under aliases Greg and Larry, they juggle suburban routines and danger in sun-soaked Florida.

Holt’s attempt to reclaim stolen files sparks a hilarious standoff when Jake lands a gig at a kitschy Fun Zone in a corn dog costume. Sharp dialogue and absurd setups showcase Samberg’s manic energy and Braugher’s deadpan calm. A playful shift from Brooklyn precincts to mini-golf courses flips policing into comedy gold, earning its place among the series’ memorable episodes.

5) 9 Days (Season 3, episode 12)

A still from Brooklyn Nine-Nine S3EP12 (Image via Universal)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 3 episode 12, 9 Days traps Jake and Holt under quarantine after mumps exposure while chasing a cold case. Confined in Holt’s residence, they endure cabin fever together as temperatures spike and fevers spiral out of control.

Holt clings to composure while Jake slips into full-blown delirium. Back at the precinct, Terry drowns in paperwork while dealing with Hitchcock and Scully at their most useless. Meanwhile, Rosa helps Boyle process the death of his dog, complete with a backyard funeral. Every subplot lands. The pacing is tight, the chaos is earned, and the humor hits exactly where it should.

6) The Big House Part 1 (Season 5, episode 1)

A still from Brooklyn Nine-Nine S5EP1 (Image via Universal)

Season five premiere, The Big House Part 1, drops Peralta and Diaz into prison cells after being framed by Hawkins. Jake ends up with cellmate Caleb and navigates gang politics with wide-eyed panic and awkward charm. Rosa, cool as ever, enlists Holt and Terry to run bizarre errands, including smuggling in tamales.

Back at the precinct, Amy and Boyle chase flimsy leads while unraveling an increasingly messy case. Beard growth, secret alliances, and steady one-liners keep the tension absurdly light. The prison setting flips the usual formula without losing rhythm. It’s sharp, unpredictable, and packed with moments that hit just right.

7) The Fugitive Part 2 (Season 4, episode 12)

A still from Brooklyn Nine-Nine S4EP12 (Image via Universal)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 4 episode 12, The Fugitive Part 2, throws the precinct into chaos after a prison van crash spills convicts across Brooklyn streets. Amy and Jake set bets on who nets the most fugitives. Body cams capture chase scenes. Marshawn Lynch appears as the sole eyewitness, sparking absurd interrogations.

Gina and Rosa juggle stakes, trading barbs as paperwork piles up. Tactical mistakes breed inside jokes that land like punches. Each capture delivers a burst of tension and release. Balancing big-name cameos with classic banter and tight pacing, this outing cements its place as one of the series’ funniest moments.

8) Ding Dong (Season 7, episode 7)

A still from Brooklyn Nine-Nine S7EP7 (Image via Universal)

Season 7 episode 7 Ding Dong opens with Captain Holt facing the unexpected death of rival Madeline Wuntch and agreeing to oversee her memorial. Jake Peralta wrestles with a hilarious choice between inviting Sergeant Terry Jeffords or Detective Charles Boyle to a star-studded movie premiere.

Emotional high notes meet absurd setups as Holt uncovers Wuntch’s final scheme to embarrass him. The dialogue snaps with genuine sharp timing, and unfiltered reactions land like joyful surprises. Boyle’s dramatic flair mixes with Terry’s deadpan frustration. This blend of ceremony and chaos cements Ding Dong as one of the show’s funniest outings.

9) The Party (Season 1, episode 16)

A still from Brooklyn Nine-Nine S1EP16 (Image via Universal)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 1 episode 16, The Party, plunges Jake Peralta into Holt’s family celebration that quickly goes sideways. The episode shows how the squad members act at Holt's party with their distinct personalities.

While Amy Santiago tries hard to bond with Holt over small similarities, Gina Linetti captures the attention of a group of psychiatrists. Charles Boyle gets lucky as he meets food author Vivian Ludley and sparks fly between them. The show also shows a glimpse of Holt's domestic life and highlights his partner Kevin's views on the police force.

10) USPIS (Season 2, episode 8)

A still from Brooklyn Nine-Nine S2EP8 (Image via Universal)

Season two, episode eight, USPIS, drops Jake Peralta and Charles Boyle into the world of postal inspection when a drug bust hinges on cooperation with Jack Danger from the US Postal Inspection Service. Back at the precinct, Amy Santiago battles cigarette cravings while Rosa Diaz commandeers the Giggle Pig investigation.

Tension blooms as Jake endures a hilariously detailed lecture on sorting procedures, and conflicting egos turn every step into a showdown. Ed Helms elevates the oddball dynamic, and rapid-fire banter keeps energy high. This episode gleefully turns bureaucracy into a playground of absurdity and cements its place among the funniest outings.

