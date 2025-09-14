7 mystery thrillers to watch if you loved ‘Mare of Easttown’

Mare of Easttown has all the ingredients that make up a good thriller i.e., a seemingly ordinary town with secrets, one disillusioned but relatable detective and a confounding murder investigation that is hard to crack. It also helps that the show, containing seven episodes in total, features the versatile Kate Winslet, who breathes life into the complex main character, Marianne Sheehan aka "Mare".

It is always tricky for actors to get accents correct, but Mare of Easttown is one of the few exceptions wherein the cast was able to stay faithful, for the most part, to the Philadelphia accent needed for the narrative. Mare of Easttown also stars Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, and David Denman, among others.

Viewers who enjoyed watching Mare of Easttown should make a point of checking out the well-made shows on this list that boast tricky cases and capable investigators.

Marcella, Ballard and five other mystery thrillers like Mare of Easttown that are delightfully unpredictable

1) Unforgettable (2011)

Carrie's rare medical condition gives her an advantage during investigations (Image via Official Facebook Page)

In Mare of Easttown, the audience found the protagonist relatable because she wasn't perfect. Even the main character of Unforgettable comes with baggage despite the fact that she has an extraordinary skill that only a few people in the world possess.

In the show containing four seasons and 61 episodes, Poppy Montgomery plays detective Carrie Wells, who is blessed with hyperthymesia. Her ability to visually remember everything comes in handy when she is investigating cases. The only thing that Carrie cannot remember is a traumatic childhood memory involving her sister's murder, which continues to haunt her.

Unlike Mare of Easttown, Unforgettable deals with numerous cases, all of which are challenging and intriguing in their own ways. The banter between Carrie and Dylan Walsh's Lieutenant Al Burns has to be one of the highlights of the show.

Where to watch: Unforgettable is available on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

2) Marcella (2016)

Like Mare of Easttown, Marcella is gritty and suspenseful (Image via Netflix)

Like Mare of Easttown, Marcella is led by a capable detective who has to juggle daunting cases and a spiralling personal life. Containing three seasons and 24 episodes, the thriller stars Anna Friel in the lead.

Friel plays Marcella Backland, a former London detective, who is called back into duty. She is tasked with catching an unidentified serial killer who has reemerged for the first time after committing three murders 11 years ago. In addition to the pressures of her job, she also has to deal with the fact that her husband of 15 years wants to leave her.

Like Mare in Mare of Easttown, Marcella's titular character is strong yet vulnerable. Friel does a great job of realistically showcasing the character's emotional turmoil. In terms of cliffhangers, the writers add just enough drama to keep viewers coming back for more.

Where to watch: Marcella can be streamed on Netflix, Prime Video and ITVX.

3) Pretty Hard Cases (2021)

Pretty Hard Cases boasts two endearing female leads (Image via CBC)

In Mare of Easttown, Winslet's character has a tough time working with others because of her unorthodox approach to solving crime. The main characters in Pretty Hard Cases also have the same problem. Containing three seasons and 32 episodes, this show stars Meredith MacNeill and Adrienne C. Moore in the lead.

Even though they are both skilled detectives, their investigating styles are strikingly dissimilar. And so, things don't go smoothly when they have to work together. However, in time, they are able to utilize each other's strengths to get closer to their goal.

Even though Mare of Easttown has a gritty overtone, it does have some amusing moments as well. Pretty Hard Cases also boasts of clever lines that will make viewers laugh. The chemistry between MacNeill's Sam Wazowski and Moore's Kelly Duff isn't perfect from the start, but it evolves quite nicely as the seasons progress.

Where to watch: Pretty Hard Cases is available for streaming on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

4) Whitstable Pearl (2021)

Fans of Mare of Easttown will enjoy this underrated gem (Image via Acorn TV)

Even though she constantly doubts her own abilities, Mare is the perfect person to solve cases in Mare of Easttown because she knows a lot about Easttown and the people who call it home. The same is the case with Kerry Godliman's Pearl Nolan in Whitstable Pearl. This show, based on novels by Julie Wassmer, contains three seasons and 18 episodes.

Pearl used to be an ex-police officer who takes up cases as a private detective from time to time. She also runs the Whitstable Pearl, a seafood restaurant, with her mother. When her friend dies under suspicious circumstances, she decides to investigate, much to the chagrin of the detective in charge, DCI Mike McGuire, portrayed by Howard Charles.

Like Mare of Easttown, Whitstable Pearl has the small-town mystery vibe that thrives on interesting characters and shocking reveals. The baffling cases, the stunning visuals and the character development combine to create an enjoyable viewing experience.

Where to watch: Whitstable Pearl can be viewed on Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Plex.

5) Karen Pirie (2022)

The narrative is led by a brilliant young detective (Image via ITV)

Similar to Mare in Mare of Easttown, the titular character in this show is also skeptical about solving the case she has been assigned, but that doesn't stop her from pursuing every lead she can lay her hands on.

In this show, containing two seasons and six episodes, Lauren Lyle's character, Karen Pirie, is a detective sergeant. She is assigned to a cold case that returned to public attention after a podcaster used it as an example to show how the police ignore women-related cases. Even though she realizes that her superiors only want her on the case to save face, she finds important clues that may help solve it.

Ad

Like Mare of Easttown, Karen Pirie's titular character is one of the biggest reasons to tune in. Smart, observant and persistent, Karen is a character that the audience will instantly connect to.

Where to watch: Karen Pirie is available for streaming on Disney+, ITVX, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

6) Ballard (2025)

Ballard explores interesting cold cases (Image via Prime Video)

There are many things that Ballard's Renée Ballard and Mare of Easttown's Mare have in common. Both are struggling with a myriad of personal issues that they keep bottled up inside, and both of them want to prove their worth to those who are betting on their failure. Containing 10 episodes, the show stars Maggie Q in the titular role.

The show follows Ballard as she takes charge of the newly formed cold case unit of the Robbery-Homicide Division. Along with her team of volunteers, she starts looking for helpful new leads that can solve decades-old homicides.

Like Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, Maggie Q carries the narrative with ease. In the action-packed scenes, Ballard comes across as tough and intimidating, but at the same time, she also has a vulnerable side, which makes her character relatable.

Where to watch: Ballard can be streamed on Prime Video.

7) Patience (2025)

Patience features charming characters who capture the viewer's attention (Image via Channel 4)

Like Mare of Easttown, Patience is a character-driven thriller that keeps the viewers guessing. Adapted from a Franco-Belgian series named Astrid et Raphaëlle, it stars Laura Fraser and Ella Maisy Purvis in the lead. Fraser plays Bea Metcalf, a Detective Inspector who sees crime-solving potential in Purvis' Patience Evans, an autistic police archivist.

Usually mystery shows tend to follow similar patterns, but this show introduces many original elements in its narrative that help keep things refreshing and interesting. The way the writers handle Patience's autism and the way people interact with her is done in a way that is both sensitive and realistic. The show also boasts of a memorable soundtrack that adds to the overall experience.

Where to watch: Patience is available for streaming on Apple TV+, Prime Video and Plex.

Viewers who enjoyed watching Mare of Easttown will take an interest in these entertaining shows because they feature well-developed characters and thought-out mysteries.

