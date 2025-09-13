8 shows to watch if you liked Apple TV+ ‘Foundation’

Even though Foundation season three concluded yesterday, fans still have plenty to look forward to as the Apple TV+ show has been renewed for a fourth season. Based on the work of Isaac Asimov, Foundation first premiered back in 2021. The sci-fi show follows a powerful Galactic Empire that comes under threat when a famed mathematician and psychology professor predicts the empire's downfall.

Starring Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, and others, Foundation has amassed considerable fans around the globe for its complex narrative and striking special effects. Foundation isn't a breezy watch, which means that viewers actually need to pay attention to follow the series of events happening on screen, but the impressive visuals and shocking plot twists more than make up for it.

Similar to Foundation, there are other sci-fi shows, mentioned on this list, that also boast imaginative stories and intriguing characters.

Night Sky, The Expanse and six other shows like Foundation that give viewers food for thought

1) The Expanse (2015)

Viewers have praised the show for its satisfying character development (Image via Prime Video)

Like Foundation, The Expanse is also based on a well-received book series. Written by James S. A. Corey, the books, like the show, is set in the future wherein humans have colonized the Solar System. The adaptation has a total of six seasons and 62 episodes.

It has an extensive cast, but the primary characters are Shohreh Aghdashloo's Chrisjen Avasarala, a member of the United Nations Security Council, Thomas Jane's Josephus Miller, a detective and Steven Strait's James Holden, an executive officer on an industrial ice-harvesting ship named Canterbury.

The Expanse, like Foundation, thrives on detailed world-building and well-developed characters. The first couple of episodes are slow going, but once viewers get through them, the pace builds up and the story takes exciting turns that will keep them hooked till the end.

Where to watch: The Expanse can be streamed on Prime Video.

2) Star Trek: Discovery (2017)

Sonequa Martin-Green delivers a memorable performance in the show (Image via Paramount+)

One thing that Foundation does really well is to keep viewers on their toes. The plot never feels dull or monotonous because of its array of unpredictable twists. The same is the case with Star Trek: Discovery, spanning five seasons and 65 episodes.

The show follows the exploits of the crew onboard the starship Discovery on a mission to discover new planets and meet new lifeforms. In the lead is Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Michael Burnham, a science specialist who eventually makes captain.

Like Foundation, Star Trek: Discovery takes the time to establish the characters so that the audience can relate to their aspirations and vulnerabilities. The banter between the characters is one of the main highlights of the show, and the writers deserve credit for the clever and thought-provoking lines.

Where to watch: Star Trek: Discovery is available on Paramount+, Hulu, Prime Video, and Apple TV+.

3) Lost in Space (2018)

Foundation fans will enjoy watching this engaging show that combines family dynamics and space exploration (Image via Netflix)

In Foundation, people's lives are thrown into disarray due to the threat of an impending crisis. The central characters in Lost in Space are also faced with a crisis when they crash-land on an unknown planet rife with innumerable dangers. Containing three seasons and 28 episodes, it stars Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Maxwell Jenkins, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall, and more.

The story revolves around the Robinsons, a family of space colonists who accidentally crash on a strange and volatile planet and have to work together to devise a plan of escape.

Foundation's visual treatment is an important part of the storytelling because the narrative wouldn't have the same impact with mediocre graphics. Similarly, the premise of Lost in Space calls for high-quality sets and believable special effects, and the show thankfully delivers both. Lost in Space is ideal for binge-watchers in need of something exciting and emotional.

Where to watch: Lost in Space is available for streaming on Netflix.

4) The Mandalorian (2019)

Both Foundation and Star Wars feature massive galactic empires (Image via Disney+)

Fans of the Apple TV+ show are surely aware that there are many similarities between Foundation and Star Wars. In fact, Isaac Asimov, author of the Foundation series, has confirmed the connection himself. And so, it is only natural to have one Star Wars TV show on this list. The Mandalorian has three seasons and 24 episodes.

This show is special to Star Wars fans because it is the first live-action series in the franchise. Starring Pedro Pascal in the lead, it is set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983). Pascal plays a lone bounty hunter who has to protect Grogu, a Force-sensitive child, from those who wish him harm.

The Star Wars franchise has had some hits and misses over the years, but this one is a sure winner. The writing is clever, the complex characters add to the overarching story, and the cinematography never fails to impress, all of which combine to create an enjoyable viewing experience.

Where to watch: The Mandalorian can be viewed on Disney+ and Apple TV+.

5) The Wheel of Time (2021)

The show was nominated for a Saturn Award (Image via Prime Video)

Like Foundation, The Wheel of Time transports viewers to a fascinating world complete with notable characters tangled up in a web of perils and secrets. Based on the books by Robert Jordan, the show contains three seasons and 24 episodes. The extensive cast includes the likes of Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, and more.

In the show, Pike's character Moiraine Damodred is a member of a magical organization. She is on a journey to find a powerful individual who is the reincarnation of the Dragon. According to a prophecy, the Dragon Reborn will either save the world from a great evil or bring the world's destruction.

The narrative of The Wheel of Time builds momentum with just the right pace, similar to Foundation, which ensures that the audience is invested in the characters and what happens to them. The show's strong point has to be the visuals that seamlessly switch from dark and mysterious to colorful and grandiose, depending on the scene.

Where to watch: The Wheel of Time is available on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

6) Night Sky (2022)

The show was filmed in Illinois and Jujuy Province, Argentina (Image via Prime Video)

The narrative of Foundation unravels bit by bit, and that is one of the biggest reasons why viewers are so intrigued to know what happens next. Night Sky, containing eight episodes, also employs the same technique to raise audience anticipation.

Sissy Spacek and J. K. Simmons play Irene and Franklin York, an elderly couple who are in possession of a device that is capable of transporting them to a different world. However, things get complicated when other people find out about their little secret.

Like Foundation, Night Sky is a suspenseful, immersive drama that makes the audience feel like they are in the shoes of the main characters. It is quite common for sci-fi shows to fall into the common tropes, but Night Sky brings forth an original storyline with several satisfying subplots.

Where to watch: Night Sky can be streamed on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

7) Dune: Prophecy (2024)

The story is set in Frank Herbert's Dune universe (Image via HBO Max)

Foundation's story has a larger-than-life quality to it, which is also present in Dune: Prophecy, containing a total of six episodes to date. A second season is currently under development.

Dune: Prophecy will particularly appeal to fans of the Dune movies because it explains the origins of the Sisterhood, later referred to as Bene Gesserit. It is set 10,000 years before the events of Dune (2021). The show stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, and many others.

While it is true that the world-building in Dune: Prophecy doesn't feel as majestic and imposing as it does in the Denis Villeneuve films, it is still quite impressive for a TV show. The pacing is good, and the attention to the little details helps add to the overall experience.

Where to watch: Dune: Prophecy is available for streaming on HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

8) 3 Body Problem (2024)

The show thrives on impactful performances and detailed production design (Image via Netflix)

Another adaptation, like Foundation, 3 Body Problem, is based on a Chinese novel series written by Liu Cixin. To date, only eight episodes have been released, but the show has been renewed for a second and third season.

The narrative seamlessly switches between the past and present, and focuses on five brilliant friends who chance upon monumental discoveries that hint at an existential threat that humans will have to face very soon. It stars Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Jonathan Pryce, and others.

Like Foundation, 3 Body Problem boasts a complex story with unexpected plot progressions that help maintain the tension from start to finish. It must be kept in mind that the adaptation does retain major events from the source material, but writers have made several changes to the story to adhere to the limitations of the medium.

Where to watch: 3 Body Problem can be viewed on Netflix.

While fans of Foundation wait for the next season to release, they can indulge in these entertaining TV shows with layered storylines and clever twists.

