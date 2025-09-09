What time will Alien: Earth season 1 episode 6 release on Hulu? Release timings for all regions

Noah Hawley's Alien: Earth season 1 is a sci-fi series set in 2120, depicting a world controlled by five mighty corporations vying for the right to dominate alien technology and genetic testing.

When an alien spacecraft crash-lands on the planet, Wendy, a cybernetically enhanced woman, joins a motley crew of soldiers and synthetic aliens to battle a fearsome extraterrestrial xenomorph. The series is a compelling extension of the Alien franchise, combining high-stakes corporate drama with frightening encounters with Xenomorphs and other extraterrestrial beings.

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 6 is scheduled to premiere on Hulu and FX on September 9, 2025, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, with international streaming available on Disney+. The episode could also explore Morrow's plans to overthrow Prodigy and bring back the Xenomorph samples to Weyland-Yutani.

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 6 release date and time

A still from the show (Image via Hulu)

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 6, titled The Fly, is set to debut on September 9, 2025, at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT. For viewers in other regions, including the UK, France, Italy, Switzerland, Australia, and more, the episode will release on September 10, 2025.

Release timings for these regions are listed below:

Region Date Time United States (ET) September 9, 2025 8:00 pm United States (PT) September 9, 2025 5:00 pm United Kingdom (BST) September 10, 2025 1:00 am Central Europe (CEST) September 10, 2025 2:00 am India (IST) September 10, 2025 5:30 am Japan (JST) September 10, 2025 9:00 am Australia (AET) September 10, 2025 10:00 am Brazil (BRT) September 10, 2025 9:00 pm New Zealand (NZST) September 10, 2025 12:00 pm

New episodes will be released every Tuesday at the same time, with the season consisting of a total of eight episodes.

Where to watch Alien: Earth season 1?

A still from the show (Image via Hulu)

Viewers in the US can stream new episodes of season 1 of Alien: Earth on FX and Hulu. They can choose either the Hulu with Ads or Hulu with no Ads plans, based on their preferences. The Hulu (with Ads) subscription costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, offering access to Hulu's complete streaming library.

On the other hand, the Hulu (with no Ads) plan is available for $18.99 per month, offering an ad-free viewing experience for the platform's content. Both subscription options include access to FX on Hulu, allowing subscribers to stream FX originals on the same day they air.

International viewers in countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Japan, and others can stream Alien: Earth season 1 on Disney+.

What to expect from Alien: Earth season 1 episode 6

In Alien: Earth season 1 episode 5, the plot significantly diverged into the past, unveiling the ghastly events on the USCSS Maginot. The episode retold an act of sabotage on the vessel that resulted in chaos, the crew being attacked by alien beings, and the final crash-landing of the Maginot on Earth's Prodigy territory.

Importantly, it was discovered that a saboteur crew member was responsible for some aspect of the tragedy. The episode ended with increasing peril as alien life forms broke out of containment and forced the members to fight to live.

Progressing to episode 6, The Fly, the timeline returns to contemporary events on Netherland Island. This episode could potentially delve into the perilous and expanding relationship between Wendy and the baby xenomorph that has formed arms and legs but is still not mature, increasing the stakes of control and containment. The emergence of a new, winged alien beast is likely to escalate the threat level, since its mobility would make standard containment tactics useless.

The episode will also see Morrow investigating further into Prodigy's activities and struggling with conflicting loyalties, specifically with the character of Slightly and the T. Ocellus creature. Devastation and brutality ensue within the underground labs, highlighting the growing tension between corporate interests and humanity's survival.

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 6 will be available to stream on Hulu on September 9, 2025.

