  • Alien: Earth season 1 episode 5 ending explained- Why does Morrow want Boy Kavalier dead?

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 5 ending explained- Why does Morrow want Boy Kavalier dead?

By Abhisri Kodandaraman
Modified Sep 03, 2025 18:02 GMT
Morrow in Alien: Earth season 1 episode 5 (Image via Hulu)
Morrow in Alien: Earth season 1 episode 5 (Image via Hulu)

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 5 provides insight into why Morrow is so driven by loyalty, to the extent of making threats against Prodigy's CEO, Boy Kavalier. The show, set two years before the first Alien movie, depicts the conflict between mega-corporations Weyland-Yutani and Prodigy while tracking a deadly crash and nascent hybrid experiments.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for the show. Reader's discretion is advised.

In Alien: Earth season 1 episode 5, Morrow is not only presented as a tough-as-nails cyborg security officer but also as a man who is heavily in debt to Yutani, the Weyland-Yutani heir whose grandmother rescued him from destitution by giving him a cybernetic arm. That deed instills in him a fierce, almost familial devotion.

The treachery by Petrovich, who was conspiring with Kavalier to pilfer samples and bring down the Maginot, slices like a knife in that connection, and Morrow swears flat out he will kill Kavalier and eliminate Prodigy's danger. This compulsion, more than corporate hunger, stems from personal history and fierce loyalty.

What really happened on the Maginot in Alien: Earth season 1 episode 5

The crew of The Maginot (Image via Hulu)
The crew of The Maginot (Image via Hulu)

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 5 flashes back 17 days to the crash on the Maginot, in which Morrow finds himself waking from cryosleep surrounded by alarms and mayhem. He eventually finds out that there was a fire and that facehugger aliens have assaulted the captain and another crewman, causing the command chain on the ship to break down.

As Morrow unfolds information by watching surveillance footage, he realizes that the crew was sabotaged by Petrovich at the instigation of Prodigy. Petrovich deliberately seeks to have the ship crash so the specimens can be acquired by Prodigy. Amidst crawling leech-like creatures, poisonous infestations, and increasing terror, Morrow kills Petrovich, but the ship is already lost.

He barricades himself in a panic room, alone as everyone else dies. His survival is less an act of morality and more a pragmatically calculated one, as he is tasked with the mission of keeping the cargo intact and bringing it back to Earth.

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 5- Morrow's backstory explored

Morrow with his daughter (Image via Hulu)
Morrow with his daughter (Image via Hulu)

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 5 gives crucial depth to Morrow’s character. The letters and memories of his young daughter, who died in a house fire back home, exposed audiences to a grief-stricken man with nothing left to lose. Layered atop that is the intervention by Yutani’s grandmother, who gave him a cybernetic arm and a second chance, forging a bond of gratitude and duty.

These converging memories humanize him and recast his ruthlessness as complex devotion rather than pure ambition. It confirms that Morrow's enmity against Prodigy isn't merely corporate politics but is quite personal.

But in so doing, it also leaves viewers wondering how Morrow's emotional investment could play a role in recovering the Xenomorphs. Subsequent episodes could well delve into moral anguish stemming from his grief and gratitude to Weyland-Yutani. His resolve to kill Kavalier seems to be an attempt to settle that anguish, but it does not necessarily guarantee closure, implying there could be more internal backlash to follow.

Could the Xenomorphs have their own alliances in Alien: Earth season 1?

Episode 5 of Alien: Earth quietly reworks assumptions about the Xenomorphs, revealing that interspecies relations may be more complicated than primal hostility. The T. Ocellus, the eerie tentacled "eye" monster, interferes at pivotal moments, warning Chibuzo of fatal contamination and even attacking a Xenomorph after taking over Shmuel's body.

These events imply this alien is driven by goals higher than evil, maybe its own survival instinct or refusal to submit to Xenomorph dominance. By adding these unpredictable interactions, the series thoroughly subverts the standard "monster equals evil" formula, since the aliens themselves form changing allegiances for their own agendas.

The T. Ocellus, specifically, comes across as a wild card, upsetting both human and Xenomorph plots and keeping the door open for further episodes to play with interspecies dynamics that walk the fine line between predator, ally, and mystery.

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 5 is available to stream on Hulu.

About the author
Abhisri Kodandaraman

Abhisri Kodandaraman

Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.

Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.

When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching.

