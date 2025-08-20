Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3 ending explained: What is Boy Cavalier and Kirsh putting in Hermit's lung?

Wendy and Hermit have a scary face-off with a xenomorph in Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3, and it doesn't end well for them. While the xenomorph dies in Wendy's paper-cutter blade, Wendy and Hermit leave the crashed USCSS Maginot gravely injured to the point of unconsciousness.

Ad

From that point on, for most of the episode, the two Alien: Earth characters are pretty much out of commission. The good news is that Wendy and Hermit are alive, although they have plenty of recuperating to do. One of Hermit's lungs, on the other hand, might not survive.

Boy Cavalier and Kirsh put a tadpole-sized xenomorph from the facehugger in Hermit's lung, which has been taken from his body and put in a container. The baby xenomorph quickly infiltrates the flesh. It's the start of Boy Cavalier and Kirsh's new experiment, although what they are planning to do with Hermit's alien-infested lung is still a mystery.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3. Reader's discretion is advised.

What is Boy Cavalier and Kirsh putting in Hermit's lung in Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3?

Boy Cavalier and Kirsh are up to something in Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3, and it involves one of Hermit's surgically removed lungs and a baby Xenomorph. After rescuing Wendy and Hermit from the damaged area of the Maginot, the two are already unconscious. Hermit has been gravely injured after a xenomorph impales him with its tail, while Wendy shuts down after killing the alien.

Ad

Hermit's lung (Image via Hulu)

Hermit, being human, is taken to the emergency room to get stitched up. At least, that's how it appears. However, at the end of Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3, Hermit, or at least a part of him, becomes a part of a much bigger experiment. Back in the Neverland research facility, Kirsh bans all humans from the Prodigy lab. He's now leading the experiment since Boy Cavalier couldn't be in the lab.

Ad

The experiment begins with Kirsh extracting a tadpole from one of the facehuggers retrieved from the Maginot spaceship. Meanwhile, they have already surgically removed one of Hermit's lungs and placed it in a container, artificially keeping it alive. He then puts the tadpole-sized xenomorph in the lung, and they watch the extraterrestrial organism slip right into Hermit's lung.

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3 hasn't revealed Boy Cavalier and Kirsh's plan by putting a xenomorph tadpole in Hermit's lung, but it's looking like another experiment. Boy Cavalier and Kirsh may be planning to make their own xenomorph with the experiment, using Hermit's lung as the host of the embryo.

Ad

For anyone familiar with the Alien saga, the facehugger hugs a biological organism and places a parasitic embryo in its body. That embryo starts growing and eventually, the chestburster bursts out of its host's chest, and thus, the xenomorph is born. Since Kirsh knows the birthing process, he could be trying to create the chestburster out of Hermit's lung. Whether it will be a success or not is the mystery.

Read more: What year does Alien: Earth take place in?

Ad

Does Wendy wake up in Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3?

Wendy wakes up, but not for long (Image via Hulu)

For most of FX's Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3, Wendy is out of commission after sustaining damage from killing the xenomorph early in the episode. She's in a sort of a coma as Prodigy continues their study of the extraterrestrial organisms retrieved from the falling Maginot.

Ad

However, at the end of the episode, Wendy wakes up from her coma, but she looks unwell. She looks even more unwell as she walks her way to the Prodigy lab, hearing a screeching alien. The screeches are causing her pain that she can barely walk or stand up.

At one point, the noise becomes so loud that it causes her physical pain. The moment she enters the lab, Kirsh extracts the tadpole-sized xenomorph, and it causes the alien shrieks to go even louder, causing her immense pain. Wendy ends up fainting and is unconscious again.

Ad

Wendy likely needs more time to heal and recalibrate after sustaining damage at the crash site. However, the alien screeching she's hearing and is causing her pain opens another mystery about a possible connection between her and the alien offspring. A neural connection between them could be possible, but the hows and whys of that theory remain a mystery as Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3 ends.

Read more: Who are cyborgs, hybrids, and synths in Alien: Earth?

Ad

Is Hermit alive at the end of Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3?

Hermit's fate in question (Image via Hulu)

At the end of Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3, Hermit is seen alive and in a pod-like enclosure, healing. Although he doesn't have one of his lungs anymore, humans are usually able to survive with just one lung. However, while he's safe for now, things can change in an instant.

Ad

There are still a lot of questions surrounding Boy Cavalier and Kirsh's xeno-experiment. Now that his other lung is alien-infested, there remains a question of whether the experiment will remain that way, if they only need Hermit's lung to host the xenomorph, or if they plan to return Hermit's lung to him. If the latter happens, it means a xenomorph will be growing inside him.

He might not notice it at first, but it will be too late once the chestburster matures, and he will undoubtedly die if that happens.

Ad

Read more: 10 movies to watch if you like Alien: Earth

What's going on with Nibs in Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3?

While Nibs has survived the alien attack in the Alien: Earth season 1 premiere with her synthetic body, she may not be safe from the consequences of what happened to her. Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3 proves that the alien attack has left a significant impact on Nibs, at least psychologically. She starts having some sort of mental crisis, questioning everything about her new existence as a synth.

Ad

She even goes as far as to question the idea of the Lost Boys and why they are named the way they are. Whether her new existential crisis is because of the trauma, an error during her transfer process, or an unknown damage from the alien attack remains a mystery.

Catch Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3, along with the previous two episodes, streaming on Hulu. Episodes are also available to watch on Disney+ internationally.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More