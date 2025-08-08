“Excited to flip the page”- Gina Carano and Disney settle the legal dispute over the actress being fired from The Mandalorian

Around four years after Gina Carano was dropped from the cast of The Mandalorian, she finally settled her lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm. She was fired from the Star Wars franchise spinoff in 2021 over her comments comparing what it's like to be a Republican in the US to being a Jew during the Holocaust.Disney objected to her controversial social media post, accusing her of &quot;denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities.&quot; However, in 2024, Gina Carano filed a lawsuit against Disney, asking for putative damages, alleging that she was wrongfully terminated from the Star Wars spinoff.After a years-long dispute, both camps settled, and Carano shared a statement, per Fox News, that she had come to an agreement with Disney and Lucasfilm. She added:&quot;I hope this brings some healing to the force... I hope to make you proud, I am excited to flip the page and move onto the next chapter. My desires remain in the arts, which is where I hope you will join me.&quot;Gina Carano settles lawsuit against Disney (Image via Mathew Tsang/Getty Images)According to Fox News, Disney also shared a statement saying they are &quot;pleased&quot; to announce that they have resolved the issues with Gina Carano and her pending lawsuit. They also described Carano as someone who &quot;was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff.&quot;With their agreement, Disney said they look forward to &quot;identifying opportunities&quot; to work with the actress &quot;in the near future.&quot; Whether or not Disney and Carano will be collaborating on any project in the future is yet to be seen, but their statement is hopeful. Since leaving The Mandalorian, Carano went on to star in the movies Terror on the Prairie and My Son Hunter.Gina Carano also starred in Deadpool, Fast and Furious 6, In the Blood, and Extraction.Who did Gina Carano play in The Mandalorian, and what happened to her character? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGina Carano joined the cast of The Mandalorian when it debuted on Disney+ in 2019, and she was a recurring cast member in the Star Wars spinoff series for two seasons before she was cut off. She played Cara Dune in the series, a former Rebel shock trooper turned into a mercenary for hire following the Galactic Civil War.According to the Star Wars website, Cara Dune is a &quot;seasoned warrior&quot; from Alderaan. After becoming a mercenary for hire, she became a Marshal of Nevarro under the New Republic. During her time in the TV series, Dune became a strong ally of Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin.Following Carano's being booted from the series, the first episode of The Mandalorian season 3 addressed why Dune isn't in the current storyline. It turns out that in the fictional world of The Mandalorian, Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) told Din that the New Republic's Special Forces recruited Dune because of her heroic acts to capture Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) in season 2.With Dune away on her new job, Karga needs a new marshal to help keep the peace in Nevarro. He asked Din if he would be interested in the newly vacated position.Read more: Where to watch Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld?So far, there is no confirmation whether Gina Carano will be able to reprise her role as Cara Dune now that she and Disney have settled their dispute, but there is no official confirmation for The Mandalorian season 4 yet. However, with Disney's statement about finding ways to work with the actress again and Carano's initial lawsuit demanding that the studio recast her, anything could be possible.