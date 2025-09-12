7 comedy shows to watch if you loved The Paper

The Paper is a mockumentary sitcom series on Peacock, created by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman as a spin-off and follow-up to The Office. Set in Toledo, Ohio, the show centers on the Toledo Truth-Teller, a once-prominent local newspaper now in decline after being acquired by a conglomerate.

Ad

The series follows Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson), a toilet paper salesman turned editor-in-chief, and Esmeralda Grand (Sabrina Impacciatore), the managing editor.

The Truth-Teller’s team also includes Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key. Oscar Nunez reprises his role as Oscar Martinez from The Office, now heading the accounting division.

The Paper portrays the daily challenges of the newsroom staff and volunteers as they work to revive print journalism, while navigating workplace conflicts, generational clashes, and the pressures of the digital era.

Ad

Trending

Parks and Recreations, Corporate, and 5 other shows like The Paper

7) The Office (streaming on Peacock)

Still from The Office show page (Image via NBC)

The Office is a mockumentary-style sitcom that depicts the professional lives of the employees at Dunder Mifflin, a paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The documentary-style format captures their daily routines, awkward moments, and workplace relationships, blending humor with situations that reflect the corporate world.

Ad

The ensemble cast includes Steve Carell as Michael Scott, Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute, John Krasinski as Jim Halpert, and Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly, along with a range of supporting characters who add depth to the office setting.

Like The Paper, The Office focuses on the everyday grind of running a workplace where professional and personal lives often overlap. Both shows explore how ambitions, politics, and teamwork shape their characters’ experiences. Since the two are thematically connected, watching The Office next feels like a natural choice.

Ad

6) Parks and Recreation (streaming on Peacock)

Still from Parks and Rec show page (Image via NBC)

The show is a workplace comedy created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, centered around the Parks Department of Pawnee, Indiana, a town known for its quirks and strong sense of community.

Ad

It follows Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), an ambitious bureaucrat with a sincere dedication to public service, and her relationships at work with Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman), Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones), April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza), Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt), Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari), and Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott).

Presented in a mock-documentary format, it highlights the peculiarities and dynamics among the department employees as they work on local projects, form friendships, and pursue political ambitions. Like The Paper, Parks and Recreation explores workplace challenges through comedic character interactions and documentary-style storytelling.

Ad

5) Ted Lasso (Streaming in Apple TV+)

Still from Ted Lasso show page (Image via Apple TV)

Ted Lasso is a sports comedy-drama television series about Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), an American football coach hired by a British football club despite having little experience with the sport. The club’s owner, Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), secretly hopes Ted will fail, but his optimistic attitude soon begins to have a positive impact on the team and staff.

Ad

The series explores Ted’s relationships and the challenges he faces while adapting to life in a new culture. Like The Paper, Ted Lasso blends workplace humor and character-driven storytelling, weaving together both British and American comedic perspectives. Both shows share themes of vulnerability and bonding among co-workers, using ensemble casts to highlight stories of leadership and belonging.

The show co-stars Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, and Stephen Manas alongside Sudeikis and Waddingham.

Ad

4) Community (Streaming on Peacock)

Still from Community show page (Image via NBC)

Community is an American sitcom set at Greendale Community College in Colorado. It follows a group of disparate students brought together by Jeff Winger (Joel McHale), a suspended lawyer who enrolls to obtain a legitimate degree.

Ad

The group includes Britta Perry (Gillian Jacobs), Abed Nadir (Danny Pudi), Shirley Bennett (Yvette Nicole Brown), Annie Edison (Alison Brie), Troy Barnes (Donald Glover), Pierce Hawthorne (Chevy Chase), and Ben Chang (Ken Jeong). Jim Rash also makes frequent appearances as Dean Craig Pelton.

Through unconventional courses, group projects, and college events, the series explores college life and personal growth, enhanced by meta-humor and pop culture references. Like The Paper, Community employs an ensemble structure, though in an educational setting, highlighting group interaction, individual personalities, and collaborative problem-solving.

Ad

Its satirical humor, character relationships, and sharp self-awareness make it appealing to fans who enjoy the ensemble-driven comedy of The Paper.

3) Corporate (Streaming on Paramount+)

Still from Corporate (Image via Comedy Central)

Corporate is a dark office comedy set at the fictional multinational company Hampton DeVille. The show centers on junior executives Matt (Matt Ingebretson) and Jake (Jake Weisman), who navigate the absurdities of corporate life alongside co-workers played by Anne Dudek, Adam Lustick, Aparna Nancherla, and Lance Reddick.

Ad

Corporate tackles the realities of modern office life, from aggressive bosses and meaningless tasks to the daily frustrations of the corporate world. Similar to The Paper, it draws humor from workplace dynamics and the exasperations of professional relationships.

Satirical in tone, ensemble-driven, and focused on workplace interactions, Corporate appeals especially to viewers who enjoy humor rooted in professional life.

2) What We Do in the Shadows (Streaming on Hulu)

Still from What We Do in The Shadows (Image via FX)

A series about vampire roommates in Staten Island, the mockumentary-style show features confessionals, one-on-one character interviews, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the daily lives of these supernatural beings.

Ad

The central cast includes vampires Nandor, Laszlo, and Nadja; an energy vampire named Colin Robinson; and a human familiar, Guillermo. The show blends horror with comedy, focusing on the vampire community and their often-awkward interactions with the modern world.

The presence of a documentary crew is integral to the story, with the crew occasionally interacting with the vampires or even becoming entangled in conflicts within the vampire community. Though set in a very different world from The Paper, the show uses a similar mockumentary format and relies on character-driven humor.

Ad

1) Modern Family (Streaming on Peacock)

Still from the Modern Family show page (Image via ABC)

The extended Pritchett family, living in suburban Los Angeles, is at the heart of Modern Family. The series focuses on Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neill), his wife Gloria Delgado-Pritchett (Sofía Vergara), and his adult children Claire (Julie Bowen) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), along with their families.

Ad

Also featured are Claire's husband, Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell), and their three children, as well as Mitchell and his partner, Cameron Tucker (Eric Stonestreet), who have adopted a daughter. Through intersecting plotlines and comedic situations, the series explores family life, parenting, and relationships.

Similar to The Paper, Modern Family uses a mockumentary style and provides its ensemble cast with ample space to explore character interactions in everyday settings. Both shows appeal to viewers who enjoy humor that arises from family dynamics and relatable, character-driven stories.

Ad

The Paper is currently streaming on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diwakar Mathur Diwakar Mathur is a writer at Sportskeeda who covers timeless content. A Mass Media graduate, he has three years of experience working around films and television, including one of the top OTT platforms.



Diwakar strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information by conducting proper research and understanding every aspect surrounding a particular topic to ensure that the right information reaches the public. He loves writing as well as offering his opinion about the shows and movies he watches, fulfilling the need to express his thoughts after watching impactful media. He also runs his movie review blog in his free time.



Diwakar's favorite celebrity is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, whom he admires for being a great entertainer who gives his all in every profession he pursues. When not writing, Diwakar enjoys catching up on the latest movies and shows he has missed and tries to read one book a month. Know More