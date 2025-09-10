7 'The Office' Easter eggs and references you probably missed in 'The Paper'

The Paper brings exciting comedy to Peacock. This new series comes from the same creators who crafted The Office. The show follows a small newspaper team in Ohio fighting hard to save their failing publication house from shutting down.

The Paper has a separate setting from The Office. However, fans will find several hidden connections between the two series. The creators added special nods to the original NBC shows. The following Easter eggs connect the two series in clever ways.

Oscar Martinez makes a comeback as the only main lead from The Office. He works at the newspaper as an accountant. The series is set twenty years after The Office. The Paper got renewed for the second season before it even aired. This showcases how much faith the network has in the show. The fans of The Office will enjoy finding these hidden references throughout the episodes.

7 references of The Office in The Paper for longtime fans.

1) The documentary crew returns to Scranton

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The Paper starts with a clear connection to The Office. The same documentary crew that shot Dunder Mifflin makes a return. They visit Scranton Business Park twenty years later. This location was the central setting for The Office.

The opening scene explains their comeback. It describes how they filmed a newspaper company in 2005. Now they wish to see what has transformed after two decades. This setup creates a direct link between the two series.

The cameras display the familiar office building. Viewers will recognize it right away. This visual callback sets the tone for the entire show. It tells viewers that The Paper exists in the same world as The Office.

2) Vance refrigeration still operates

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Bob Vance shows up in the very first episode of The Paper. He still runs Vance Refrigeration in the same building. This character was married to Phyllis Vance in The Office.

Bob informs the documentary crew that Phyllis is doing well. She stays in touch with Stanley Hudson through their shared love for Schnoodles. These are small dogs that both characters now possess. This detail displays how the old friendship continues.

The refrigeration business seems popular after all these years. Bob looks healthy and happy in his brief appearance. His cameo provides comfort for viewers who wondered about these characters.

3) Dunder Mifflin closes down

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The Paper reveals tragic news about Dunder Mifflin. The paper company no longer exists in Scranton. A laser company took over its old office space. Bob Vance explains that the new enterprise has less drama.

The records show that Enervate bought Dunder Mifflin around 2019. This Toledo-based company sells several paper products. They also own a local newspaper called the Toledo Truth Teller. This newspaper becomes the setting for The Paper.

The closure explains why Oscar works in Ohio now. It also displays how the paper industry transformed over time. Many minor companies got bought by larger corporations.

4) Oscar Martinez gets a new job

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Oscar Nunez returns as his character Oscar Martinez in The Paper. He works as the accounting department head at the Toledo newspaper. His boss calls him head boring during a staff tour.

Oscar gets sad when he sees the documentary crew all over again. He rushes to the bathroom and denies the participation. A message appears explaining that his 2005 release form never expired. This compels him to be on camera all over again.

His reaction makes sense after everything happened at Dunder Mifflin. Oscar experienced several awkward moments during his tenure on The Office. He clearly wants privacy in his new job.

5) Office supplies create visual links

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The Paper includes visual reminders of The Office. A Dunder Mifflin box sits near Oscar's desk at the newspaper. This detail appears when the new editor gives the welcome speech.

The box suggests that some supplies were moved when the company was sold. However, Oscar kept it as a memento from his former job. Either way, it creates a visual connection between both series. These small props help tie the worlds together.

They remind audiences that these characters have shared history. The attention to detail displays how much went into connecting both shows.

6) Stanley and Oscar stay friends

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The show displays that Oscar and Stanly remain close. They share a similar love for Sudoku puzzles. Oscar creates a puzzle that gets published in the newspaper. He then texts a photo to Stanley for feedback.

Stanley was recognized for doing crosswords and puzzles in The Office. This hobby apparently continued into his retirement. Stanley was known for doing puzzles and crosswords in The Office. This hobby apparently continued into his retirement.

The bond between these characters feels authentic and heartwarming. Their phone conversation displays genuine care for each other. Oscar thinks the puzzle might be too easy for Stanley's skills. This detail reveals how well they recognized each other after so many years.

7) Michael Scott's management style haunts Oscar

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Oscar says that he has PTSD from his boss in the show. This revelation occurs when Ned makes work sound interesting and fun. Oscar warns that calling work fun creates unfair stress and pressure on the employees of the company.

This reference significantly points to Michael Scott's management approach. Michael often tries to make the office feel like a familiar and fun place. However, his methodology and work ethic create stress for his employees instead.

Oscar's remark displays lasting effects from his Dunder Mifflin experience. Even years later, specific management techniques and systems trigger toxic memories. This adds depth to his character arc in the series.

The Paper successfully honors The Office legacy through witty and creative Easter eggs. These references reward old fans without adding confusion to the new viewers. The series creates its own identity while respecting what came before it.

