7 Michael C. Hall Movies and Shows to Watch if You Loved Him in Dexter: Resurrection

Michael C. Hall has become one of the most recognized performers on television. His acting spans several years and varied roles. Michael C. Hall started his career as a theatre artist before moving to film and television.

Ad

He first gained recognition for his role as David Fisher in the HBO show Six Feet Under. The series ran for five seasons and earned him critical acclaim. Michael C. Hall then took on the legendary role of Dexter Morgan in Dexter.

This performance turned him into a household name. The series ran for eight seasons and recently returned to the screen with Dexter: New Blood and Dexter: Resurrection.

His ability to adapt to complex roles has made him a fan favourite. Michael C. Hall has also appeared in various television and movie productions. His range as a performer continues to engage the audience and critics alike.

Ad

Trending

Safe, Cold in July, Christine, and four other Michael C. Hall movies and shows to watch if you liked him in Dexter: Resurrection

1) Six Feet Under

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show gave a breakthrough to Michael C. Hall's career. He embodied the role of David Fisher, the younger son of a funeral home owner. David struggles with his sexuality and identity throughout the show.

Ad

The story's premise follows the Fisher family as they operate their funeral business. Each episode starts with death and brings a body to their funeral residence. David is religious and uptight but carries caring and vulnerable instincts.

The show explores themes of family, death, and personal development. Michael C. Hall received Emmy nominations for this performance. The series is considered one of HBO's most renowned shows ever created. It ran for five seasons and ended with one of television's most memorable finales.

Ad

Six Feet Under is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Safe

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This British thriller show features Michael C. Hall as Michael Lewis, a father looking for his missing teen daughter. The narrative takes place in a small community in England.

Ad

Michael learns that his daughter has gone missing after a party. He gets desperate to find her. The search ends up revealing extremely dark secrets about their community and neighbors. Every episode uncovers new suspects and clues. Michael C. Hall displays his range by portraying a completely different type of character.

The show consists of eight episodes that develop tension throughout. It explores themes of suburban secrets and parental protection. The series displays Michael C. Hall's potential to carry a show in the leading role and to adapt the British tongue for the story.

Ad

This show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

3) Cold in July

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This crime thriller movie is an adaptation of a novel by Joe R.Lansdale.The movie's premise follows Richard Dane (portrayed by Michael C. Hall), a picture frame shopkeeper.

Ad

Richard accidentally kills a burglar during a home invasion. The incident seems inevitable in the beginning, but turns more complex. Richard encounters threats from the dead man's father when he gets out of prison.

Michael C. Hall embodies the role of a simple man thrown into complicated circumstances. Richard must navigate the menacing situations he never expected. The movie also features Don Johnson and Sam Shepard.

It takes place in East Texas in the 1980s. The narrative shifts and transforms in several directions several times. Michael C. Hall displays his ability to play determined yet vulnerable characters.

Ad

This thriller movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Christine

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this movie follows Christine Chubbuck (portrayed by Rebecca Hall), a 1970s television reporter. Michael portrays the role of George Peter Ryan, the director at the station where Christine works.

Ad

Christine struggles with professional frustration and depression. She wishes to advance her career but encounters several setbacks. Michael's character represents the television industry's pressures and demands. The story is set in Sarasota, Florida, in 1974. Christine becomes more determined to bring a change with her reporting.

Michael provides a supporting role that grounds the progressing plots. The film explores themes of media struggles and mental health. It received critical acclaim for its sensitive handling of a tragic real-life tale.

Ad

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Game Night

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This comedy thriller features Rachel McAdams and Jason Nateman as the main leads. Michael plays Gary, the creepy neighbor of the leads.

Ad

Gary is a cop who recently went through a separation and has become obsessed with joining neighbours' weekly game night.

Michael portrays the character with unsettling emotions. Gary appears accommodating but has uncomfortable undertones. The main plot involves a game night that turns disastrous when actual criminals get involved in the game.

The role displays Michael C. Hall's potential to do comedy. He makes Garry unsettling and funny alike. This limited screen time depicts his versatility as an actor.

Ad

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Kill Your Darlings

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This biographical drama chronicles young Allen Ginsberg at Columbia University. Michael C.Hall portrays the role of David Kammerer, an older man obsessed with student Lucien Carr. The movie takes place in 1944 New York City.

Ad

The movie explores the start of the Beat Generation literary movement. Michael C. Hall's character gets extremely fixated on Lucien (portrayed by Dane DeHaan).

David follows Lucein Aroyn and makes unsettling advances. The narrative builds towards a dangerous confrontation between the two characters. Michael C. Hall effortlessly adds disgust and fear to the character.

Kill Your Darlings is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) In the Shadow of the Moon

Ad

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This science fiction thriller is on Netflix. The premise of the film follows Thomas Lockhart (portrayed by Michael C.Hall), a Philadelphia police officer.

Ad

The narrative spans many years as Thomas investigates a series of mysterious murders. The killer appears every nine years with knowledge of what the future holds. Micheel ages throughout the movie as the story jumps through the years.

His character develops an obsession with solving these impossible crimes. The investigation consumes his entire life and affects his relationships.

Michael displays the mental and physical toll this madness takes on Thomas. The movie blends science fiction and procedural elements. It explores themes of fate, sacrifice, and time.

Ad

In the Shadow of the Moon is available to stream on Netflix.

These are seven Michael C. Hall movies and shows to watch if you liked him in Dexter: Resurrection.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More