Where was The Paper season 1 filmed? Complete guide to the filming location and other production details

The Paper season 1 brings an unusual Toledo, Ohio, newsroom to the global viewers. Released on September 4, 2025, the mockumentary sitcom looks at the team behind the Toledo Truth-Teller and their efforts to revive the fictional newspaper.

A follow-up of the popular show, The Office, the latest installment has a total of ten episodes. Cast members of the series include Domhnall Gleeson as Ned Sampson, Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda, Chelsea Frei as Mare, Oscar Nuñez as Oscar Martinez, and more.

While the series shows the team's work in the newsroom and on the field in Toledo, The Paper season 1 was mainly filmed at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.

Every major filming location where The Paper season 1 was filmed

A still from the series (Image via Peacock)

The documentary team that followed Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in The Office has moved to a new team in The Paper season 1.

It follows the people who work for the historic Midwestern newspaper, Toledo Truth-Teller. Ned Sampson joins the team as the new editor-in-chief. From his attempts to the dynamics between the other teammates and reporters, the show promises unique and hilarious moments to viewers across the globe.

Universal Studios Hollywood, located in Los Angeles, California, U.S.A., was the main filming location of the series. A detailed look at the filming site is given below.

1) Los Angeles, California

The main newsroom that the documentary crew followed in The Paper season 1 was based in Toledo, Ohio. The series was filmed in Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. It is located at 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, California.

The popular studio became the central setting for the scenes filmed inside the newsroom and other outdoor sequences. The series' team reportedly took inspiration from other newsrooms based in similar geographical settings where Toledo Truth-Teller is set. Behind the design and preparation for the show, Toledo and Ohio-based settings remained the main inspiration for the show's makers.

Being a renowned location for filming, Universal Studios Hollywood has been the backdrop of multiple movies and series. The varied sets and amenities make it a significant location for visual projects. Some of the series filmed here include Seinfeld (1989-1998), Superstore (2015-2021), and more. Movies filmed at the studios include Jurassic Park (1993), Ocean's Eleven (2001), Inception (2010), etc.

About The Paper season 1

A still from the series (Image via Peacock)

The latest show marks the return of the team behind the making of the Emmy Award-winning series, The Office. Created by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, the series follows how a team of reporters at the Toledo Truth-Teller, led by their new editor-in-chief, Ned, attempt to revive the local newspaper.

From unique characters to the journalistic challenges they face together, the show brings unique moments to the viewers. There are also several striking references to The Office, including the return of the popular character from the show, Oscar Martinez.

Talking about how the show is connected to, but still unique from The Office, Greg Daniels told NBC:

"It starts with [the crew] trying to find out what's up with Dunder Mifflin, and they find out some stuff, and it leads them in a new direction to a different city. And in the different city, they stumble upon this historic newspaper, which has kind of turned into a ghost newspaper."

Adding to it, he stated:

"That's when some other company buys a local newspaper and fires all the reporters and keeps it going selling ads, but they just print wire stories. So they see this, and they go, 'Oh, that's an interesting subject for a documentary.'"

While the two series bring unique flavors of comedy to the audience, the new series further brings a different viewing experience through its characters, their challenges, and the new settings of the show. The Paper season 1 has also been renewed for a second season, promising more of the team's adventures for the viewers.

Watch The Paper season 1 on Peacock.

