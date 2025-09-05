Will there be The Paper season 2? Renewal status and more

Great news for fans who want more from the Toledo Truth Teller crew, as The Paper season 2 has been confirmed. Peacock has officially renewed the comedy series for a second season even before the show premiered on Thursday, September 4, 2025.The Paper season 2 update was revealed on Wednesday morning, September 3, by series stars Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore, portraying editor-in-chief Ned Sampson and managing editor Esmeralda Grand, respectively. While promoting the show's launch on NBC's Today on Wednesday, Sampson and Impacciatore confirmed that the series returns for a second season, per Deadline.The early pickup comes as The Paper co-creator Greg Daniels confirmed that they already have ideas for a follow-up season. He told Variety in an interview published on September 3:&quot;We've been talking about stories for a possible season 1, and it'll be interesting to see what the audience thinks.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDaniels added that they received &quot;good feedback&quot; from people inside the company as well as other friends and journalists, but they also want to know what fans of The Office would think of the new show.Per the description of The Paper, it exists in the same universe as The Office, with the fictional documentary crew who filmed the lives of Dunder Mifflin employees returning to film the lives of the employees of a dying newspaper in Toledo.What could The Paper season 2 be about?Besides the confirmation that there's going to be The Paper season 2, there are no other known details about the next season. Regular cast members, including Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore, are expected to return, but there's no official release date or release timeline for the second season yet.A still from the series (Image via Peacock)As for possible plot lines, there's no official news or teasers from Peacock or the series stars either. However, The Paper season 1 finale did leave behind a few developing stories that season 2 could tackle. At the end of the first season, Ned (Domhnall Gleeson) and Mare (Chelsea Frei) decided to kiss for research purposes, to verify the chemistry between them, like any good journalist will do.Season 2 could chronicle their new dynamic, how their kiss would affect their relationship in the office, or if they would pursue an office romance. The season 1 finale also broke things up between Nicole and Detrick, but from their heated argument, there's clearly a lot to unpack about their feelings for each other.Besides complicated office romances, season 2 would also continue to chronicle the day-to-day office life at The Truth Teller, especially now that it has grown into a well-respected, award-winning newspaper. Office reporters will be tracking down new stories, finding themselves in hilarious, sometimes dangerous situations, in hopes of finding the next hottest story in town.Besides the regular Paper cast and characters, season 1 also featured a slew of guest stars, including Josh Holloway and Julia Butters. The Paper season 2 could add fresh new faces to the mix to bring even more hilarious dynamics to The Office spinoff.Stay tuned for more updates on The Paper season 2, from cast confirmations to release date updates, as the year progresses. Meanwhile, all ten episodes of the first season are now streaming on Peacock.