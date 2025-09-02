The Paper season 1 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

The Paper season 1 is Peacock's new mockumentary comedy show, a show to expand the Dunder Mifflin universe from the hit NBC sitcom, The Office. It's set in the same universe as The Office, but there's a new office, a new crew, sort of, and a new subject in the all-new series.

The documentary crew that chronicled the Dunder Mifflin employees' lives for nearly a decade returns in The Paper season 1. But instead of the famed paper company, they are reviving a different office in the new series, the historic Midwestern newspaper, Toledo Truth Teller.

A mix of veteran actors and comedians will bring life, drama, and a lot of laughter to The Paper season 1. There's also one familiar face from the original The Office series who made a transition to Toledo.

Who plays who in The Paper season 1?

Domhnall Gleeson as Ned Sampson

Domhnall Gleeson plays Ned (Image via Peacock)

Harry Potter actor Domhnall Gleeson stars in The Paper season 1 as Ned Sampson, a new addition to the Toledo Truth Teller office. He's the new editor-in-chief of the newspaper, shaking things up at the office in hopes of reviving the company.

Gleeson starred in the Harry Potter franchise as Ron Weasley's older brother, Bill. His other notable works include Ex Machina, Anna Karenina, About Time, and he recently starred in Echo Valley.

Oscar Nuñez as Oscar Martinez

Oscar Nuñez plays Oscar (Image via Peacock)

While the original Dunder Mifflin crew won't be returning in The Paper season 1, one of the OG cast members, Oscar Nuñez, will be reprising his role. While it's unclear why he's now working in the Toledo office, he's the Head Accountant at Toledo Truth Teller, who is horrified to see the documentary crew again and doesn't want any part of the project.

Besides The Office, Nuñez can be seen in Baywatch, The Proposal, The Lost City, and Benched.

Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda Grand

Sabrina Impacciatore plays Esmeralda (Image via Peacock)

Italian actress Sabrina Impacciatore joins the cast of The Paper season 1 as Esmeralda Grand, the managing editor of the newspaper. As seen in the show's official trailer, she's a bit out of touch, although her fashion sense doesn't fail.

Impacciatore starred in The Passion of the Christ, There's No Place Like Home, and many other Italian features. She also starred as Valentina in the second season of The White Lotus, which earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination.

Chelsea Frei as Mare Pritti

Chelsea Frei plays Mare (Image via Peacock)

Actress and writer Chelsea Frei stars in The Paper season 1 as Mare Pritti. She's one of the younger crew members at the Toledo Truth Teller, a journalist who is among the few workers with the background to become a reporter and help turn the newspaper around.

Frei can be seen in a series of TV shows like The Moodys, The Cleaning Lady, and Animal Control. She also recently starred in Netflix's The Life List.

Tim Key as Ken Davies

Tim Key plays Ken (Image via Peacock)

Actor and comedian Tim Key joins the cast of The Paper season 1 as Ken Davies. He's the business strategist at the Toledo Truth Teller. Not much is known about his character, but if the trailer is anything to go by, his dry humor will add to the hilarity of the new series.

Key can be seen in dozens of shows and movies, including The Ballad of Wallis Island, See How They Run, and The Double. He also starred as Henry VIII in the comedy series Drunk History: UK.

Additional cast and characters in the series

Melvin Gregg as Derrick Moore

Alex Edelman as Adam Cooper

Ramona Young as Nicole Lee

Gbemisola Ikumelo as Adelola Olofin

Eric Rahill

Duane Shepard Sr.

Allan Havey

Nate Jackson

Mo Welch

Nancy Lenehan

Molly Ephraim

Tracy Letts

What is The Paper season 1 about?

It's been years since the documentary crew followed the lives of the Scranton workers, but now they're back to document the drama and chaos in Toledo Truth Teller's offices. The new series follows an Ohio newspaper and its new editor-in-chief, along with his mismatched team, who try to turn things around for the local newspaper.

As teased in the trailer, the newspaper crew moonlights as new reporters for the newspaper, hunting for the next hottest news stories.

Catch all ten episodes of The Paper season 1 on Thursday, September 4, 2025, on Peacock.

