This star from The Office faces off with Patton Oswalt in new episode of Suits LA

As things heat up both inside and outside the courtroom as the series nears its end, the latest Suits LA episode 11 leveled up the comedy by bringing in a couple of guest stars. Brian Baumgartner, the actor who famously played Kevin Malone in The Office, is just one of them.

Ad

However, it wasn't Brian Baumgartner's first appearance in the NBC Suits spinoff, as he had already guest-starred in Suits LA episode 3 with Patton Oswalt. The two actors bickered, which, according to Suits creator Aaron Korsh, was "great" during his interview with The Wrap, published on March 9, 2025.

Playing heightened versions of themselves, Korsh said that both Brian Baumgartner and Patton Oswalt were "willing to make fun of themselves" and that they were really committed to the part. Episode 11 of the series, titled Tearin' Up My Heart, is a continuation of the two actors comedic interaction in the spinoff.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains some spoilers for Suits LA. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Office's Brian Baumgartner faces off with Patton Oswalt for the second time in Suits LA episode 11

Ad

The Office alum Brian Baumgartner returns with Patton Oswalt in the latest Suits LA episode 11, which aired on NBC on Sunday, May 4, 2025, before becoming available for streaming via Peacock the very next day. In the episode, Patton and Brian are at the offices of Black & Associates, where they are both signed as Ted Black's entertainment clients.

Patton is there to sign a new contract with Ted, an offer to star in an action film. While Ted is hesitant to have Patton sign it without negotiating the contract, the comedian is eager to commit to the project he considers his "dream role." Meanwhile, Brian is in the conference room where they first met in episode 3, waiting for the unsuspecting Patton Oswalt.

Ad

Both men apologized to each other for their previous verbal sparring, but the friendly reunion quickly turned sour. Unknown to Patton, Brian is there to insist that Patton get him a role in his new action-comedy project. However, Patton insinuates that The Office actor is funny enough, to which Brian replies that he won two Emmys.

Patton, however, isn't impressed because Brian Baumgartner's Emmys were for an ensemble, which means he shares it with other The Office cast members. For Patton, those awards are like a participation trophy. Brian, offended, accuses Patton was only cast in the movie for comedic relief, that he's not a real action star.

Ad

Ad

While Patton boasts about working out, Brian mocks him, saying that the gym he's been working out at is the Waffle House. To add salt to injury, The Office star insinuates that Patton couldn't even do his own stunts. So, the seething Patton leaps onto Brian's back, choking him from behind, and proving that he has some physical strength in him.

Ted finds them during their smackdown and pulls them apart. However, Brian Baumgartner's challenge is already etched in Patton Oswalt's mind. He doesn't want to sign the contract unless he gets to do his own stunts.

Ad

Who else joined the Suits LA cast in episode 11?

Besides Brian Baumgartner and Patton Oswalt, Community and Drake & Josh star Yvette Nicole Brown also guest-starred in episode 11 of the NBC Suits spinoff. Like both comedians, Yvette played a fictionalized version of herself in the episode. But while Brian and Patton were signed with Ted's Black & Associates, Yvette is a client at the rival firm, Railsback Lane, and has signed with Rick Dodson.

Ad

Another guest star in episode 11 is Mika Abdalla, who plays Sierra Carson, a teen star who was accused of assaulting her father and is Amanda Stevens' newest client. Kai Lennox plays Sierra's supposed controlling and toxic father in the episode.

Catch Brian Baumgartner and Patton Oswalt in Suits LA, which is now streaming on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More