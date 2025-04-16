Who is Patton Oswalt? Everything to know as the actor guest stars in Suits LA

Besides a new set of cast, NBC's Suits spinoff, Suits LA, also brings a series of guest stars, and Patton Oswalt is one of them. He joined the cast to play a version of himself as one of Ted Black's clients in his law firm alongside fellow guest star Brian Baumgartner from The Office.

Patton Oswalt is a Primetime Emmy-winning writer, a Grammy-nominated comedian, and an actor with over 200 acting credits to his name. He also works behind the scenes as a screenwriter and producer for various TV shows, including his own comedy specials.

While he's known for the long-running sitcom The King of Queens, Oswalt also worked behind the scenes as a voice actor. He famously voiced Remy, the star young blue rat in Ratatouille.

Who did Patton Oswalt play in Suits LA?

Patton Oswalt joined the cast of Suits LA as a guest star in episode 3, titled He Knew, and he played a fictional version of himself. In the episode, he's one of Ted Black's entertainment clients who was in on the ruse started by the firm's head of entertainment, Erica Rollins, and her associate, Leah.

In the scene in one of the offices of Black & Associates, Oswalt and Brian Baumgartner, another guest star in the episode playing a fictional version of himself, were talking about transitioning from comedian to drama actor. Oswalt is believed to have transitioned from being a comedian to a talk show host, so Baumgartner was asking for some advice.

However, it turns out into a verbal sparring between the two, with Patton Oswalt laughing at Brian Baumgartner for thinking that he could ever be an Oscar-worthy actor. As the argument breaks out, Oswalt yells at Baumgartner, who is known for his show The Office, saying:

"[The Office] is the dumbest show ever!"

However, it was all a ruse to put down Baumgartner. Per Erica, at the end of Suits LA episode 3, he needed a person to tell him that he couldn't do it so he could prove them wrong, and Patton Oswalt just so happened to be game to be the bad guy in that scene.

According to Oswalt, however, it was all acting. He clarified with NBC Insider in a feature published on March 10, 2025, saying:

"[The Office is] obviously not [dumb], I love that show. But it's fun to get to play that mean, you know?"

Patton Oswalt is a comedian, actor, screenwriter, and producer

Before guest-starring in Suits LA, Patton Oswalt had been in show business for decades, working in front and behind the camera for over 200 different projects on TV and film. He's best known for playing Spence Olchin in the sitcom The King of Queens, which ran from 1990 to 2007. While it's arguably the longest-running show in his roster, Oswalt has been in numerous TV shows since then.

He was in the United States of Tara, Axe Cop, World Girl, Veep, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, and A.P. Bio, to name a few. Oswalt also landed the narrator gig in the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs for nine seasons from 2013 to 2022. Meanwhile, his film credits include Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, and voicing Remy in Ratatouille.

Patton Oswalt also starred in the comedy-drama I Love My Dad, but he also worked behind the scenes of the movie as a producer. He was also the screenwriter for the TV shows Mad TV and M.O.D.O.K., and won a Primetime Emmy for best writing for his 2016 comedy special Talking for Clapping.

Onstage, Oswalt is an accomplished comedian, and he has several comedy specials on Netflix and Comedy Central. His fourth full-length special, titled Finest Hour, was also nominated for a Grammy.

Catch Patton Oswalt in Suits LA, which is now streaming on Peacock.

