Who is Maury Sterling? Here's everything to know about the actor who plays David Bowie in Suits LA Episode 7

Actor Maury Sterling is the latest guest star in NBC's Suits LA, joining the cast of the spinoff in Episode 7. He's going to be the latest case Railsback Lane is going to represent, but specifically, Stuart Lane will be representing him. However, Sterling's character, David Bowie, in the episode doesn't particularly like Stuart and wants to work with Samantha instead.

Maury Sterling is a veteran actor and also a producer whose career in Hollywood started in the mid-1990s. His career portfolio is dominated by guest-starring roles on a diverse range of popular television shows, but he also has several recurring roles in shows like Homeland and a long list of voice acting roles.

Read on to find out more about Maury Sterling's character in Suits LA Episode 7 and the other projects on TV and films that he's been in.

David Bowie: All about Maury Sterling's character in Suits LA episode 7

David Bowie joined the cast of Suits LA in Episode 7, but it's not the person the audience, as well as the lawyers at Railsback Lane, thinks. It's not David Bowie, the English singer-songwriter and rock legend, but a character played by Maury Sterling, who has the same name. The Railsback Lane staff's reaction after Stuart mentioned his case during the meeting was —"There are two David Bowies?"

It turned out that Maury Sterling's David Bowie in Suits LA Episode 7 is a Hollywood fixer who found himself in a bind and is looking for representation. He was accused of getting rid of a whistleblower for a Hollywood studio, and Stuart wanted to get him as a client and defend him in court. Unfortunately for Stuart, David Bowie doesn't want to work with him.

What he wanted at Railsback Lane was to work with Samantha Railsback—he wanted her to sing his praises during a press conference. He thought that Samantha's pristine reputation as an entertainment lawyer would rub off on him and make him look good. Unfortunately for him, Samantha wanted to steer clear and refused to play his game.

With Samantha adamant that she wouldn't work with David Bowie, she and Stuart got into an argument. He accused his partner of being like Ted, that she doesn't respect his work as a defense attorney. Turning to Ted Black for advice, Samantha realized how her refusal made Stuart feel, so she offered to meet Bowie with him so she could tell the guy why she wouldn't be working with him.

However, Stuart told her that there was no need for her to meet with David Bowie and that he only needed to know that Samantha would have his back if necessary.

All about Maury Sterling and his career

Maury Sterling hails from Mill Valley, California, and has built his career as an actor with numerous guest-starring roles in some of the famous TV shows in Hollywood before landing the role in Suits LA. Per his IMDb page, Maury Sterling started his acting career in 1995 by playing one of the sandmen in Outbreak.

He also had a series of episodic roles from 1995 to 1996, including in Picket Fences, The Naked Truth, Dark Skies, and Boston Common. Sterling's early acting career also included several unnamed roles in films like Bulletproof, Somebody is Waiting, and Columbo: A Trace of Murder.

He was also a guest star in many famous TV shows in the 2000s, including Star Trek: Enterprise, Judging Amy, Charmed, and Criminal Minds. Maury Sterling also played Doctor Nelson in ER for five episodes between 2004 and 2006 and joined Kiefer Sutherland's Jack Bauer in 24. He was also in Cold Case, NCIS: New Orleans, The Rookie, and more.

He also appeared in three CSI shows, but as different characters. Sterling played Barry Ellis in CSI: Miami, Detective Ken Martz in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and Neal Weston in CSI: NY. But besides small guest roles, he also landed a significant role as Frumpkis in Gildfriend's Guide to Divorce and starred as Max Piotrowski in Homeland for eight seasons.

Maury Sterling is also a voice actor, and some of the projects he worked on in that regard include voicing Captain Eligyn and a male smuggler in several Star Wars: The Old Republic video games and Berat in 2025's animated film The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. But besides acting, Sterling also produced or co-produced Bedlam, God Rewards the Fearless, and My Dead Friend Zoe.

Catch Maury Sterling as David Bowie in Suits LA, which is now streaming on Peacock.

