7 Period dramas to watch if you loved Outlander: Blood of My Blood

Outlander: Blood of My Blood brings new magic to the beloved franchise. This prequel show explores the Fraser family origins in 18th-century Scotland. The series features time travel elements and passionate Romance. The fans witness how the Fraser legacy started multiple generations ago.

The show maintains the signature blend of fantasy and historical drama. Additionally, love stories unfold against spectacular Highland backdrops. Clan warfare and political tensions add to the tension.

The characters encounter impossible choices between desire and duty. Family honor clashes with personal will throughout each episode.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood delivers impressive period details and authentic attire. The writing captures the essence of Diana Gabaldon's mesmerizing world. Viewers get deeper insights into the Fraser family traditions and history.

Romance remains central to every compelling plot. Time travel additionally adds supernatural mystery to historical events. This series proves that the Outlander universe has endless engaging narratives to tell.

For viewers who like Outlander: Blood of My Blood, there are seven more shows with similar period themes and historical elements.

Anne with an E, Versailles, Poldark, and four other period dramas to watch if you liked Outlander: Blood of My Blood

1) Sanditon

A still from the show

This series takes viewers to Regency England's enchanting seaside resort town. The show follows Charlotte Heywood as she tackles love and scandal. This story is based on Jane Austen's unfinished book; the series creates new romantic adventures.

The drama unfolds in a progressing coastal community. The show features forbidden love and intense social class conflicts. The characters navigate complicated romantic triangles throughout these dramatic seasons.

Additionally, passionate scenes unfold against spectacular coastal settings and countryside. The story additionally explores crucial themes of women's rights and independence.

The show offers the same emotional depth that viewers loved in Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Additionally, Romance drives every crucial character choice and plot development.

The characters make bold choices that transform their lives forever. The period setting creates a favourable atmosphere for dramatic storytelling and steamy encounters.

This series is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Anne with an E

A still from the show

This Netflix adaptation reimagines Anne of Green Gables for present-day audiences. The premise is set in the late 1800s in Prince Edward Island and follows the journey of Anne Shirley.

The series addresses crucial social issues while maintaining its romantic theme. Anne encounters challenges with strong will and determination.

Anne's relationship with Gilbert Blythe develops masterfully across three heartfelt seasons. Their life story spans years of misunderstanding and friendship. The show handles first love with raw emotion and remarkable depth.

The connection develops stronger through equal experiences. Anne with an E features resilient female characters similar to Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Both show present heroines who challenge high expectations badly. Romance grows organically through equal experiences and mutual respect. The historical settings add charm to each meaningful interaction.

Anne with an E is available for viewers to watch on Netflix.

3) Gentleman Jack

A still from the show

Gentleman Jack tells the story of Anne Lister in 1830s Yorkshire. Suranne Jones brings this woman to life with a compelling performance. The show explores complicated themes of love and identity in a conservative environment. Anne challenges every social norm.

Anne Lister defies every social convention of the difficult time period. Her romantic pursuits create intrigue and scandal throughout the local community.

The series handles close relationships with complete sincerity and respect. The characters deal with real consequences for their choices. The HBO show takes a unique approach to Romance, like Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

Both series feature characters who refuse to conform to restrictive social norms. Love transcends traditional boundaries in both intriguing shows. Additionally, historical accuracy adds more weight to every emotional moment.

Gentleman Jack is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

4) Versailles

A still from the show

The magnificent reign of Louis XIV at his grand palace. The French show depicts court intrigue and complicated political schemes. Betrayal and romance shape every bond within the dangerous royal court.

Power affects every personal choice. Additionally, multiple captivating love stories weave through three seasons of palace chaos. The characters pursue passion while navigating deceitful political waters throughout the court.

The show portrays both tender romantic sequences and heated passionate encounters. The relationships additionally carry political results.

The show delivers the same epic storyline that makes Outlander: Blood of My Blood engaging viewing. Both shows masterfully blend personal connections with major historical events. Additionally, the power struggles affect every romantic choice and outcome.

Versailles is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) The White Princess

A still from the show

This show continues the captivating tale from The White Queen. The premise is set during the dramatic Tudor period and follows Elizabeth of York's wedding to Henry VII. The show explores how political tie-ups transform into strong relationships. The marriage turns into a battlefield.

Elizabeth must learn to love her former bitter enemy. Their marriage begins as a result of a political alliance but grows into genuine affection. The series depicts the complications of arranged marriages in influential royal families. Additionally, trust develops gradually between the former enemies.

This eight-episode series explores themes of love conquering obstacles like Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Both series feature couples who overcome initial distrust and hatred. The historical events create dramatic tension in personal relationships. The character arch remains absolutely central to both shows.

The White Princess is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

6) Poldark

A still from the show

The show returns audiences to 18th-century Cornwall after the American Revolutionary War. The premise of the story follows Ross Poldark (portrayed by Aidan Turner), an upper-class man who finds his world completely changed. The social reform and love triangles drive the engaging storylines throughout all seasons. The class differences additionally create more conflict.

Ross's complex relationship with Elizabeth and Demelza creates the ongoing tension. The show explores crucial themes of social justice and class difference. The romantic scenes unfold against dramatic landscapes and mining communities.

The series features a similar passionate storytelling format as Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Both shows feature heroes who fight for what they believe in. The love stories span several seasons and face constant external struggles.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) The Spanish Princess

A still from the show

The show follows Catherine of Aragon's determined journey to become Queen of England. The show depicts her marriages to both Henry and Arthur Tudor. The personal ambition and political intrigue drive the story forward relentlessly. Royal court life proves menacing.

Catherine encounters intense challenges while fighting for her rightful place in the royal court. Her relationship with Henry gradually evolves from friendship to a fierce marriage. The series explores complicated female agency and power themes, where women constantly fight for respect.

The show features determined heroines, similar to Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Both series present women who refuse to accept defeat easily. The romance develops through shared struggles and mutual support systems. The historical drama provides an accurate backdrop for personal narratives.

