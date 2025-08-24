Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 5: Release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Two couples long to be with each other, and Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 5 continues their search for hope and the chance to be together. While Henry and Ellen couldn't be any farther away from each other, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie have some big plans to meet.Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 5 will be out next Friday, August 29, 2025, only on Starz, at 8:00 pm ET. Titled Needfire, the next episode brings plenty of drama and tension as Brian and Ellen try to spend some time together at the Beltane festival without her brothers knowing.However, there are some complications because it's not only her brothers, Calum and Dougal, or her betrothed, Malcolm MacKenzie, that they have to worry about. Meanwhile, Julia Beauchamp's pregnancy secret is no longer a secret as her belly grows.When does Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 5 come out?Following the show's one-episode-per-week release schedule after the double-header premiere, Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 5 will be dropping next Friday, August 29, 2025. As usual, the new episode will arrive at around 8:00 pm Eastern Time.A still from the series (Image via Starz)Here's a guide to the exact release timing of the fifth episode in the series in selected major time zones worldwide:Time zoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeFriday, August 29, 20255 pmCentral TimeFriday, August 29, 20257 pmEastern TimeFriday, August 29, 20258 pmGreenwich Mean TimeSaturday, August 30, 202512 amCentral European TimeSaturday, August 30, 20252 amEastern European TimeSaturday, August 30, 20253 amIndian Standard TimeSaturday, August 30, 20255:30 amJapan Standard TimeSaturday, August 30, 20259 amLike the previous episodes of the prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 5 will drop exclusively on Starz for those in the US. Meanwhile, those in the UK can stream the series using the MGM+ streaming service via Prime Video.How many episodes are left in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1?With the first season of the prequel series only having ten episodes, the show is almost halfway done with only six episodes remaining, including next week's Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 5.Here's the rest of the release schedule episode-wise:Episode 5: Neefire - August 29, 2025Episode 6: Birthright - September 5, 2025Episode 7: Luceo Non Uro - September 12, 2025Episode 8: A Virtuous Woman - September 19, 2025Episode 9: Braemar - September 26, 2025Episode 10: Something Borrowed - October 10, 2025A brief recap of Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 4Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 4 was filled with confirmations, teasers, and hearts longing for their loved ones. Julia and Henry are yet to find each other, while Ellen and Brian are yet to find a chance to be together. At Castle Leathers, Brian and Julia conspired to help each other. Julia will help him send a message to Ellen MacKenzie, and in return, he will help her escape for good.Meanwhile, Ellen became a prisoner in her own home because of her brothers, who are eager to use her as a pawn to get favor and money from the Grants. The previous episode also confirmed that Julia slept with Lord Lovat at the end of Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 3. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith Lovat's early return at Castle Leathers, Julia revealed her pregnancy, saying that the laird is the father. Meanwhile, Henry, who continues to look for Julia at Inverness, was tasked to collect rent from Grant tenants, which ended in chaos after Henry's PTSD was triggered.He's also at the end of a tightrope with Isaac Grant after refusing to follow his order to increase the rent and instead started a lottery scheme. Despite Henry coming home with more money than Grant's request, he still earned his new boss' ire for not following instructions.Read more: Where was Outlander: Blood of my Blood filmed?Major events to expect in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 5Starz released an Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 5 teaser ahead of next week's release, and it promises even more tension, especially for the Fraser clan. Here are some of the highlights fans can expect in the upcoming episode:The Beltane festival. In the previous episode, Ellen and Brian agreed to meet at the festival, and according to her in the episode 5 teaser, it's where maidens often lose their innocence.Someone witnesses Ellen and Brian's rendezvous. For several episodes, the two have been secretly meeting each other, but they were never found out. In episode 5's teaser, someone witnesses them, Murtagh.Murtagh and Brian's face-off. Murtagh has been in love with Ellen and has plans to pursue her. Brian knows all about it, and seeing his cousin with the woman he's pining for, Murtagh will not take the betrayal kindly. Episode 5 teases things getting physical, with Murtagh throwing his fist.Julia is losing her friend and ally. In the previous episode, Julia and Brian agreed to help each other, but the news of the baby, whom she claimed is Lord Lovat's, Brian's father, it will change their newfound friendship.Catch Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 5 next week, August 29, 2025, only on Starz.