Outlander: Blood of my Blood season 1 episode 4 ending explained: Is Julia’s secret finally out?

Henry and Julia continue to conspire as they desperately try to find each other again in Outlander: Blood of my Blood season 1 episode 4. Meanwhile, the other star-crossed lovers, Ellen and Brian, keep fighting against the odds, like their family's rivalry and Ellen's betrothal, before it's too late.

Meanwhile, secret alliances are being formed, and secrets are coming out. By the end of Outlander: Blood of my Blood season 1 episode 4, Julia reveals that she's pregnant, telling Lord Lovat that it's his child. But while Julia, Brian, and Ellen's paths have crossed, Julia and Henry are yet to find each other.

However, Henry finds himself in a tricky situation as the new bladier of clan Grant, struggling with what his job entails, the demands of his new boss, and his post-war PTSD.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Outlander: Blood of my Blood season 1 episode 4. Reader's discretion is advised.

Is Julia's pregnancy secret finally out in Outlander: Blood of my Blood season 1 episode 4?

Julia reveals her secret (Image via Starz)

The end of Outlander: Blood of my Blood season 1 episode 4 sees Julia Beauchamp finally reveal her secret out loud. It also confirms her plan to secure both her and her baby's safety at Castle Leathers while addressing the aftermath of the cliffhanger in episode 3.

Although it happens off-screen between the finale of episode 3 and the start of episode 4, it's confirmed that Julia has slept with Lord Lovat. She has cheated on her husband, Henry, but as she explains in her letter, it's the only way she can think of to keep her baby safe and ensure that it lives in her current predicament. Her plan reaches its final point at the end of episode 4.

After Lord Lovat's early arrival at Castle Leathers, Julia does her best to avoid him. She even makes herself undesirable by infecting herself with a rash from plants she has taken outside the estate. But it's only temporary, and when the laird summons her to his room one night, Julia has to reveal her pregnancy to Lord Lovat before he can sleep with her again.

She tells him that he has to be careful with her starting from now because she is with child, his child. Lord Lovat is happy, and this way, it could stop the laird from taking advantage of her. Mistress Porter overhears, which would confirm her earlier suspicions that Julia is pregnant. Whether she suspects that it's really the laird's child or not remains to be seen.

What is Julia and Brian's bargain in Outlander: Blood of my Blood season 1 episode 4?

Brian and Julia (Image via Starz)

Julia and Brian have been amicable with each other at Castle Leathers, but Outlander: Blood of my Blood season 1 episode 4 sees them cement their friendship with a bargain. Brian volunteers to accompany Julia to an apothecary for her supposed rash, but he knows what she's up to. She simply wants a chance to leave Castle Leathers, get away from Lord Lovat's eyes, and search for Henry.

Instead of taking her to the apothecary, Brian brings Julia to Leoch to send a message to Ellen. They agree on one condition: Brian will help Julia escape Castle Leathers for good at some point, while Julia will accompany him to the Beltane festival. There, she will act as a bridge between him and Ellen while also distracting Malcolm Grant. In return, Brian will bring her to Inverness to look for Henry.

Is Ellen being kept a prisoner in Outlander: Blood of my Blood season 1 episode 4?

After Colum becomes the new laird of Clan MacKenzie and Dougal the war chieftain in Outlander: Blood of my Blood season 1 episode 3, Ellen thinks she can now get out of her betrothal to Malcolm Grant. Going against her brother's wishes leads them to keep a close eye on her.

In Outlander: Blood of my Blood season 1 episode 4, Ellen is being kept a prisoner in her own home, for lack of a better word. Although she is not in a prison cell or being kept in shackles, her every move is being watched, and she doesn't have any freedom. That said, she gets a momentary freedom after Julia encourages her to meet Brian outside of Castle Leoch.

Unfortunately, their meeting is cut short when Dougal arrives and forces her to return home. He's not above dragging her back home, although Ellen doesn't give him that satisfaction. At this point, Ellen's brothers don't see her beyond being a bargain for the Grants, and they are keeping her a prisoner until she weds Malcolm Grant.

Outlander: Blood of my Blood season 1 episode 4: Does Henry get himself in trouble as the Grants' new bladier?

Henry Beauchamp (Image via Starz)

Outlander: Blood of my Blood season 1 episode 4 offers a jarring look at Henry, who is still looking for Julia in the present timeline and the 1714 setting in Scotland. He's been plagued by post-war PTSD in both timelines, and on top of that, his new job as bladier for Clan Grant puts him at odds with his new boss and the clan leader, Isaac Grant.

While Isaac Grant has given him a pretty important role, he is still wary of the sassenach. In Outlander: Blood of my Blood season 1 episode 4, he sends Henry to collect payments from Grant tenants, and to test his loyalty further, Isaac Grant demands that Henry raise the rent price by a significant amount.

While Henry is trying to be civil with the tenants, it soon becomes rowdy as some of the renters accuse him of defrauding them. One particularly angry renter punches Henry, with the violence triggering his PTSD. He only stops punching the man when he notices his necklace, the same Saint Anthony necklace Julia has given him as protection.

It helps clear Henry's mind, allowing him to come up with a lottery amongst the Grant tenants. People love to gamble, ending with Henry collecting double what Isaac Grant has demanded. But while the movie is impressive, Isaac Grant is not happy with Henry because he deliberately refused to follow his orders.

