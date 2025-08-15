Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 cast & characters: Meet the stars behind the show and the roles they play

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 premiered with the first two episodes on August 8, 2025, on Starz. Featuring 10 episodes, the historical drama is set to conclude on October 10, 2025. Developed by Matthew B. Roberts, it's a prequel series to Outlander (2014-present). Roberts also serves as the show's executive producer along with Ronald D. Moore, Andy Harries, and Maril Davis.
The plot revolves around two love stories set in different timelines - England during the early 20th century and Scotland in early 18th century. The time travel element brings the narratives together and is reminiscent of Jamie and Claire's story from Outlander, adding a sense of nostalgia to the series.
The official synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:
"Outlander: Blood of my Blood" is a romantic saga that unfolds across time. From the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th century Scotland, two fated couples must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, intersecting in surprising and unforeseen ways."
Who plays who in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1?
1) Harriet Slater as Ellen MacKenzie
Ellen MacKenzie is Jamie Fraser's mother and a member of the Clan MacKenzie in 18th-century Scotland. She falls in love with Brian from the rival Fraser clan, however, her marriage is fixed with someone else to ease clan tensions.
Actress Harriet Slater is best remembered for portraying Sandra Onslow in the DC Universe series Pennyworth and Clara Dunn in the MGM+ period drama Belgravia: The Next Chapter. Her movie roles include Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Emily and the Magical Journey.
2) Jamie Roy as Brian Fraser
Brian Fraser, Jamie's future father, is the illegitimate child of Lord Lovat (Simon Fraser) and one of his maids, Davina Porter. His eyes first locked with Ellen at the Great Gathering to select her father Jacob MacKenzie's successor. However, his parentage makes him an unsuitable match for Ellen.
Jamie Roy debuted in 2018 with an action drama film Point Man and then, he went on to star in Meeting You, Meeting Me, and Squeaky Clean Mysteries: Hazardous Duty. Roy's role in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 marks his first television role.
3) Hermione Corfield as Julia Moriston
Julia Moriston is Claire Beauchamp's mother in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1. Julia and her husband Henry's narrative starts in post World War I England, before they accidentally time travel to the Scottish Highlands in 1714 and embark on a romantic adventure to reunite with each other.
Actress Hermione Corfield has gained recognition with films like Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. On television, she has appeared in the period drama The Halcyon and the crime series We Hunt Together.
4) Jeremy Irvine as Henry Beauchamp
Henry Beauchamp is Claire's father, an English soldier who fought in the First World War before returning home and marrying his love, Julia. After time traveling to 18th century Scotland, Henry's quest to find Julia puts him in direct conflict with Ellen and Brian's blossoming romance.
Actor Jeremy Irvine made his film debut as the protagonist Albert Narracott in Steven Spielberg's 2011 film, War Horse. His other movies include Great Expectations, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and Benediction. He has played diverse roles in television projects, such as Life Bites, Treadstone, and Dalgliesh.
Other cast members from Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 are listed as follows:
- Tony Curran as Lord Lovat
- Seamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie
- Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie
- Rory Alexander as Young Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser / Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser
- Conor MacNeill as Young Ned Gowan / Ned Gowan
- Jhon Lumsden as Malcolm Grant
- Jason Alan Staines as a passer-by
- Allison McKenzie as Mrs. Hughes
- Sara Vickers as Davina Porter
- Ailsa Davidson as Janet MacKenzie
- Chick Allan as Balloch
- Terence Rae as Arch Bug
- Annabelle Dowler as Lizbeth
- Harry Eaton as Private Charlton / Pvt. William 'Willie' Charlton
- Mark White as Cheif arch builder
- Peter Mullan as Red Jacob MacKenzie
- Ali Craig as Grant Bladier (Pádraig Druiminn)
- John McLarnon as Campbell Bladier
- Matthew Barker as Captain Lambie
- Rebekah Lumsden as Letitia Chisholm MacKenzie
- Ryan Fletcher as James MacKinney
- Zach Roberts as APS Carrier
- Michael Cooke as Alec MacMahon
- Louis O'Rourke as Rupert MacKenzie
- Rob Pavey as Soldier #1
- James Pavey as Soldier #2
- Gregor Firth as Drunk Patron
- Imogen Ruby Little as Young Lass
- Bobby Robertson as Bar Keep
- Marlow August Walters as Angus MacKenzie
- Fraser Saunders as Goon #1
- Daibhidh Walker as Farmer
- Lauren Grace as Morven
- Debbie Mackay as Farmer's Wife
- Adam McNamara as John Cameron
- Sally Messham as Mrs. Fitz
- Brian McCardie as Isaac
- Sadhbh Malin as Jocasta Cameron
- Zbigniew Piotrowicz as Brothel Patron (uncredited)
- Nathan Laudrup Craig as Jacobite Rebel (uncredited)
What is Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 all about?
Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 focuses on the love saga between the parents of Jamie Fraser and Claire Beauchamp. Like the original show, the prequel weaves together two timelines - 18th century Scotland and the First World War-era England.
After returning from World War I, Claire's father, Henry, marries Julia, and they visit the Scottish Highlands for their honeymoon. However, the couple ends up time traveling to 1714 in Scotland and gets separated soon after. Julia is forced to work as a maidservant for the Fraser Clan, while Henry finds job as a bladier for the Grant clan.
Due to certain circumstances, Julia is introduced to Brian (Jamie's father) and Henry to Ellen (Jamie's mother). Julia and Henry eventually try to find their way back to each other, while navigating the complex dynamics of their new world.
Where to watch Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1?
Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 will premiere all its episodes on the Starz network. The Starz subscription plan is priced at $10.99 per month and $69.99 per year. The streaming service also provides a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.
Furthermore, viewers who already have Hulu and Prime Video subscriptions can include Starz as an add-on for $10.99 per month. Another great option is to take advantage of the Starz bundles on Prime Video Channels. The bundle with Max costs $20.99 per month, MGM+ is priced at $11.99 per month, AMC+ costs $13.99 per month, and BET+ costs $15.99 per month.
Lastly, Starz is also included in the live TV streaming packages for DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.
Watch the latest episodes of Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 on Fridays only on Starz.