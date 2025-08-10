Where was Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 premiered on August 8, 2025. The historical romance drama, based on Diana Gabaldon's novels, sets out to tell the story of the lives of Jamie Fraser and Claire Beauchamp's parents.The backdrop timeline of the plot is 18th-century Scotland and World War I England. The first season had ten episodes. During June 2025, the second season received its approval. The official synopsis of the series by Starz reads,&quot;Two breathtaking love stories. One epic new chapter. Experience where it all began in Outlander: Blood of my Blood.&quot;Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 is based on the love story of Jamie Fraser's parents in Scotland in the 18th century and Claire Beauchamp's parents during World War I. Mostly, the movie was shot in beautiful places in Scotland.Here are some of the key filming locations that shaped the overall look of the series.Details about every filming location of Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 11) GlasgowOne of the primary places where the series was filmed is Park Circus in Glasgow's Park District. The crew shot several scenes in this location, including Park Gardens, which is close to Kelvingrove Park.The filming required the closure of Park Gardens for a week to facilitate the production. Glasgow's buildings and cityscapes make it a suitable setting for some of the show's more dramatic scenes, especially those during World War I.Read More: Where was The Pickup filmed? Filming locations and other production details explored2) Luss Estate, Loch LomondAnother significant location is the Luss Estate on the shores of Loch Lomond. The estate was transformed into a historic Highland settlement for the series, complete with horse-drawn carts and extras in period-appropriate costumes. This filming location has previously been featured in ITV's Karen Pirie and Netflix’s Outlaw King.3) Midhope Castle, QueensferryIn season 1 of Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Midhope Castle in Queensferry is another important place for filming. In both the main Outlander series and the prequel, the castle Lallybroch is where the Fraser family lived in the past. The building on the Category A list makes the site important to history.Although it’s not open to the public, Midhope Castle remains a favorite among viewers of the series due to its association with the Fraser family.4) Doune Castle, County of PerthDoune Castle is a famous medieval stronghold in the County of Perth. It is used as Castle Leoch, the made-up home of the MacKenzie clan, in both Outlander and Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1.In the late 1700s and early 1800s, it was a centre of military activity during the Jacobite risings.Also Read: Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 1 ending explained: What becomes of Henry and Julia Beauchamp in the Scottish Highlands?Production, direction, and castA still from Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 (Image via Starz)Matthew B. Roberts created the prequel to Outlander. Matthew is also the show's executive producer. Maril Davis is another key executive producer of the series.From February 2024 on, the movie was being made. Filming had to stop for a while because of storms, but it started up again by the end of February. The show was talked about for the first time in August 2022. The first season will have ten episodes.Harriet Slater plays Ellen MacKenzie in Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Julia Moriston plays Hermione Corfield, Jamie Roy plays Brian Fraser, and Jeremy Irvine plays Henry Beauchamp. As Lord Lovat, Tony Curran is the actor, Rory Alexander is the actor, and Sam Retford is the actor who plays Dougal MacKenzie.Brian McCardie made his last TV show before he died in 2024. Séamus McLean Ross, Conor MacNeill, and Peter Mullan are some other well-known actors.Also Read: How many episodes will be there in Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 1? Episode count and morePlot and storyline of the seriesA still from Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 (Image via Starz)The show's plot is made up of two love stories that are connected. In one timeline, Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) are in Scotland in the 18th century.In the second timeline, Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) and Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) fall in love in England during World War I.Read More: Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 release date, cast, where to watch and moreOutlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 is currently available to stream on Starz.