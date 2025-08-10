Where was Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

  • home icon
By Rajan Bhattacharya
Modified Aug 10, 2025 15:04 GMT
A still from Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1
A still from Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 (Image via Starz)

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 premiered on August 8, 2025. The historical romance drama, based on Diana Gabaldon's novels, sets out to tell the story of the lives of Jamie Fraser and Claire Beauchamp's parents.

The backdrop timeline of the plot is 18th-century Scotland and World War I England. The first season had ten episodes. During June 2025, the second season received its approval. The official synopsis of the series by Starz reads,

"Two breathtaking love stories. One epic new chapter. Experience where it all began in Outlander: Blood of my Blood."

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 is based on the love story of Jamie Fraser's parents in Scotland in the 18th century and Claire Beauchamp's parents during World War I. Mostly, the movie was shot in beautiful places in Scotland.

Here are some of the key filming locations that shaped the overall look of the series.

Details about every filming location of Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1

1) Glasgow

One of the primary places where the series was filmed is Park Circus in Glasgow's Park District. The crew shot several scenes in this location, including Park Gardens, which is close to Kelvingrove Park.

The filming required the closure of Park Gardens for a week to facilitate the production. Glasgow's buildings and cityscapes make it a suitable setting for some of the show's more dramatic scenes, especially those during World War I.

2) Luss Estate, Loch Lomond

Another significant location is the Luss Estate on the shores of Loch Lomond. The estate was transformed into a historic Highland settlement for the series, complete with horse-drawn carts and extras in period-appropriate costumes. This filming location has previously been featured in ITV's Karen Pirie and Netflix’s Outlaw King.

3) Midhope Castle, Queensferry

In season 1 of Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Midhope Castle in Queensferry is another important place for filming. In both the main Outlander series and the prequel, the castle Lallybroch is where the Fraser family lived in the past. The building on the Category A list makes the site important to history.

Although it’s not open to the public, Midhope Castle remains a favorite among viewers of the series due to its association with the Fraser family.

4) Doune Castle, County of Perth

Doune Castle is a famous medieval stronghold in the County of Perth. It is used as Castle Leoch, the made-up home of the MacKenzie clan, in both Outlander and Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1.

In the late 1700s and early 1800s, it was a centre of military activity during the Jacobite risings.

Production, direction, and cast

A still from Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 (Image via Starz)
A still from Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 (Image via Starz)

Matthew B. Roberts created the prequel to Outlander. Matthew is also the show's executive producer. Maril Davis is another key executive producer of the series.

From February 2024 on, the movie was being made. Filming had to stop for a while because of storms, but it started up again by the end of February. The show was talked about for the first time in August 2022. The first season will have ten episodes.

Harriet Slater plays Ellen MacKenzie in Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Julia Moriston plays Hermione Corfield, Jamie Roy plays Brian Fraser, and Jeremy Irvine plays Henry Beauchamp. As Lord Lovat, Tony Curran is the actor, Rory Alexander is the actor, and Sam Retford is the actor who plays Dougal MacKenzie.

Brian McCardie made his last TV show before he died in 2024. Séamus McLean Ross, Conor MacNeill, and Peter Mullan are some other well-known actors.

Plot and storyline of the series

A still from Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 (Image via Starz)
A still from Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 (Image via Starz)

The show's plot is made up of two love stories that are connected. In one timeline, Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) are in Scotland in the 18th century.

In the second timeline, Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) and Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) fall in love in England during World War I.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 is currently available to stream on Starz.

Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.

Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.

If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.'

