WATCH: Heartwarming scenes as mid-match marriage proposal steals the spotlight during Aryna Sabalenka's US Open 3R win

During the match between World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and Leylah Fernandez at Louis Armstrong Stadium, the spotlight shifted, and all eyes were on a couple. An entirely different scene stole the show as the match hit a pause for a proposal.During a break in play, the stadium’s big screen cut to the audience, where a man dropped to one knee and proposed to his partner. She had her hands over her mouth while tears started rolling down her cheek before she said, &quot;Yes,&quot; and then went on to kiss her partner.Even Sabalenka had a smile on her face while watching from a distance. UD Open Tennis shared the moment on their official X account with the caption:A moment of love at the US Open! Congratulations! 💍 #LoveattheUSOpenWatch the video below:As far as the match is concerned, Sabalenka clinched a solid 6-3, 7-6 (2) victory over Fernandez. She avenged her 2021 semi-final upset and pushed herself to a perfect 6-0 record in third-round matches at the US Open. The defending champion is now one step closer to winning the US Open title back-to-back, a feat last achieved by Serena Williams. Before that, she'll have to overcome the challenge of Cristina Bucsa in the Round of 16.Aryna Sabalenka's cheeky jibe at her boyfriend: &quot;No pressure&quot;After the match, Aryna Sabalenka was happy that she witnessed her first proposal during her match, which was a rare sight for her. She chuckled about the unexpected spectacle.“I think it’s the first time that someone proposed during my match,” Sabalenka said. “It was a very sweet moment, but I was just trying not to start smiling, because it’s very cute and I believe they’re super happy right now.”“I was just trying to keep focusing on my game, and it was great moment,” Sabalenka said. “And as I said on court, I wish them a happy marriage.”Sabalenka is also in a relationship with Georgios Frangulis. When asked if she hoped the proposal would inspire her own partner, she playfully looked toward her boyfriend and said:&quot;I don't want this kind of proposal. But I looked at my boyfriend. Yeah (smiling). No pressure.&quot;Aryna Sabalenka started dating Brazilian entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis in April 2024, following the tragic death of her ex-boyfriend, former NHL player Konstantin Koltsov. He is the founder of Oakberry, a global açaí-focused superfood brand with over 700 locations across 40+ countries. Frangulis is in New York and has been cheering for Sabalenka, who is aiming for her fourth career Grand Slam this year.