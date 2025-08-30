  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • US Open Tennis 2025
  • WATCH: Heartwarming scenes as mid-match marriage proposal steals the spotlight during Aryna Sabalenka's US Open 3R win

WATCH: Heartwarming scenes as mid-match marriage proposal steals the spotlight during Aryna Sabalenka's US Open 3R win

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 30, 2025 06:26 GMT
2025 US Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty
Heartwarming scenes as mid-match marriage proposal steals the spotlight during Aryna Sabalenka's US Open 3R win - Source: Getty

During the match between World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and Leylah Fernandez at Louis Armstrong Stadium, the spotlight shifted, and all eyes were on a couple. An entirely different scene stole the show as the match hit a pause for a proposal.

Ad

During a break in play, the stadium’s big screen cut to the audience, where a man dropped to one knee and proposed to his partner. She had her hands over her mouth while tears started rolling down her cheek before she said, "Yes," and then went on to kiss her partner.

Even Sabalenka had a smile on her face while watching from a distance. UD Open Tennis shared the moment on their official X account with the caption:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
A moment of love at the US Open! Congratulations! 💍 #LoveattheUSOpen

Watch the video below:

Ad

As far as the match is concerned, Sabalenka clinched a solid 6-3, 7-6 (2) victory over Fernandez. She avenged her 2021 semi-final upset and pushed herself to a perfect 6-0 record in third-round matches at the US Open.

The defending champion is now one step closer to winning the US Open title back-to-back, a feat last achieved by Serena Williams. Before that, she'll have to overcome the challenge of Cristina Bucsa in the Round of 16.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka's cheeky jibe at her boyfriend: "No pressure"

After the match, Aryna Sabalenka was happy that she witnessed her first proposal during her match, which was a rare sight for her. She chuckled about the unexpected spectacle.

“I think it’s the first time that someone proposed during my match,” Sabalenka said. “It was a very sweet moment, but I was just trying not to start smiling, because it’s very cute and I believe they’re super happy right now.”
Ad
“I was just trying to keep focusing on my game, and it was great moment,” Sabalenka said. “And as I said on court, I wish them a happy marriage.”

Sabalenka is also in a relationship with Georgios Frangulis. When asked if she hoped the proposal would inspire her own partner, she playfully looked toward her boyfriend and said:

"I don't want this kind of proposal. But I looked at my boyfriend. Yeah (smiling). No pressure."

Aryna Sabalenka started dating Brazilian entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis in April 2024, following the tragic death of her ex-boyfriend, former NHL player Konstantin Koltsov. He is the founder of Oakberry, a global açaí-focused superfood brand with over 700 locations across 40+ countries. Frangulis is in New York and has been cheering for Sabalenka, who is aiming for her fourth career Grand Slam this year.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications