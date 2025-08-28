It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17: All Episodes Ranked

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has established itself as one of television's longest-running sitcoms. The show follows five friends who own a dive bar in Philadelphia. These characters constantly fail and scheme in a spectacular manner. The groups include Mac, Dennis, Dee, Charlie, and Frank.

Every episode displays their selfish behaviour and poor decision-making skills. Season 17 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia brings a fresh narrative to the series.

The show maintains its signature dark comedy while exploring new plots. This season features entertaining parodies of renowned shows like Succession and The Bear. Frank's narrative takes center stage with his depiction of The Golden Bachelor.

The season also includes a unique crossover episode with Abbott Elementary. These eight episodes demonstrate why It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stays relevant after seventeen seasons. The writers smartly balance former character dynamics with innovative storytelling approaches.

Episode Rankings of season 17 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

8) Thought Leadership: A Corporate Conversation (Episode 4)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This particular episode delivers a witty parody of Succession. The Gang tells their story to someone they believe is from the media. The narrative structure mirrors the drama's format with accuracy. The episode includes business jargon and corporate themes throughout.

The episode reveals how The Gang threw many items into a river. These items include shirts, baby oil, and a vehicle. The backstory involves a fighting competition with strange prizes. This episode sets up the crossover with Abbott Elementary later in the season.

The episode works well as a standalone narrative. However, it follows a fairly standard formula for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The corporate satire provides new elements to the familiar drama.

7) Overage Drinking: A National Concern (Episode 6)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This installment aligns directly with the first season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Two characters from the initial episode come back to Paddy's Pub. They arrive to collect their underage son, who has been drinking without a legal permit.

The sequel format provides nostalgic angles for longtime fans. Dee and Dennis engage in their typical competitive manner. They pursue romantic connections to prove their superiority to each other. This pattern repeats former character dynamics from the earlier seasons.

The subplot involving Frank proves more impressive. Mac and Charlie try to find Frank when he goes missing. This storyline starts Frank's journey to the Golden Bachelor appearance.

6) The Gang Goes to a Dog Track (Episode 5)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Frank takes the group to a dog racing venue for this episode. He manipulates Dee and Denis to perform embarrassing tasks. The twins believe they can win the lost money in gambling. Meanwhile, Charlie and Mac encounter a strange man who works at the track.

The episode follows predictable plots for most of its runtime. Frank's manipulation of his step-children feels familiar. Charlie and Mac's quest seems stretched from the start. However, the ending provides genuine surprises for both narratives.

Both subplots conclude on a darker note than typical episodes. The final moments create uncomfortable stakes without an ordinary resolution. This approach gives the episode more weight than standard It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia installments.

5) The Gang F***s Up Abbott Elementary (Episode 1)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The crossover between Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creates eccentric entertainment. The episode represents the second half of the two-part collaboration.

The Gang causes a lot of chaos at the elementary school. Dee goes on to influence a teacher to use inappropriate language on camera. Charlie and Dennis additionally created an educational song based on Billy Joel's music.

They become competitive when they discover another band had the same idea. This storyline provides both humor and character development.

The episode works best for viewers familiar with both shows. Abbott Elementary fans will appreciate seeing their favorite characters interact with The Gang. The crossover successfully maintains the tone of both shows.

4) Frank Is In a Coma (Episode 2)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Frank appears to fall into a coma in this episode. The rest of The Gang must decide how to handle this problem. Mac, Dennis, and Charlie abandon their duties to attend a business event. They are planning to franchise Paddy's Pub while Frank is not present.

Doe stays behind to make complex decisions about Frank's care. She must choose whether to end his life support. This episode employs grief stages as its structural format. This approach builds towards an emotional climax.

The resolution reveals Frank's elaborate betrayal. He created the entire scenario to prove a point about cake-making shows. The twist maintains It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's tradition of surpassing expectations.

3) Mac and Dennis Become EMTs (Episode 3)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The Gang develops an obsession with extremely spicy peppers. Frank accidentally poisons a customer with peppers at the bar. A lawyer attempts to utilize this incident against Frank legally. Dennis and Mac decide to become emergency medical technicians.

Additionally, Charlie's cooking style parodies The Bear TV series. The episode successfully weaves multiple plot threads into one big storyline. Each narrative maintains the series's signature chaotic theme.

All the plots converge in a neat conclusion. An ambulance accident brings the various elements together. The Gang manages to shift blame onto their legal counterparts.

2) The Golden Bachelor Live (Episode 8)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Frank's appearance on The Golden Bachelor concludes his season-long arc. He eliminates all contestants except two on the first night. The episode accurately captures the reality dating show format.

The episode perfectly captures the reality dating show format. One contestant parodies internet personality trends. Carol Kane portrays the other contestant, who matches Frank's unique personality.

Their relationship develops genuine romantic chemistry. The episode provides a touching tribute to a deceased cast member. Jesse Palmer appears as himself, adding genuineness to the parody. The romantic conclusion offers unpredictable emotional depth for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

1) The Gang Gets Ready for Prime Time (Episode 7)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Dennis attempts to prepare everyone for TV appearances. The group must look presentable for Frank's hometown dates on The Golden Bachelor. The episode functions as a meta-commentary on the show itself. References to previous seasons appear throughout the narrative.

The focus groups provide harsh feedback about the characters. Dennis experiences a breakdown during the practice. He references his humiliation from an episode in Season 10.

This moment provides character arch while maintaining the series's comedic element. The episode displays It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's ability to blend genuine storytelling and self-awareness.

Season 17 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia proves the show remains creatively compelling. These eight episodes balance fresh storytelling approaches and familiar character interactions. The season successfully experiments with new territory while maintaining its core identity.

