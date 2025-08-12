  • home icon
  • Reality TV
  • When will the Golden Bachelor season 2 air? Release date, potential cast, and more explored

When will the Golden Bachelor season 2 air? Release date, potential cast, and more explored

By Ranjita Paul
Published Aug 12, 2025 04:24 GMT
The Golden Bachelor ( Image via ABC)
The Golden Bachelor ( Image via ABC)

The Golden Bachelor is set to release on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/ PT on ABC. The show was renewed for a second season by ABC on April 24, 2024. The new episodes will be airing live and ABC and will later be available to stream on HULU the next day.

Ad

The Golden Bachelor, a spinoff of The Bachelor, airs at 9:02 pm ET/PT on ABC, with its premiere starting at a special time of 8:00 pm. In season one, 70-something retired restaurateur Gerry Turner searched for love.

The Golden Bachelor season 2: Cast information

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Mel Owens, the 66-year-old Golden Bachelor for season two, is a former NFL linebacker (1977–1980) and now works as a sports injury lawyer. Divorced and living in Orange County, California, he’s seeking a life partner.

As described in the newly released teaser,

"He's ready to rediscover a love rooted in the simple joys of companionship – sharing life's everyday moments, making plans for the future, and growing stronger together as a couple." Owens is looking to "finally find that perfect teammate he's been waiting for in his golden years."
Ad

Earlier, in an interview with The Trenches Podcast, Mel Owens said that he is cutting off any contestant who is 60 or over. It was later reported that he would not be a part of the second season. However, he later issued an apology for his statement.

ABC has not revealed all the names who will be appearing on the second season. The official list has not been announced yet. Here is a potential cast list, as reported by Cosmopolitan:

Ad
  • Amy, 63, from Springfield.
  • Alexandra, 67, from New Jersey
  • Andra, 77, from San Francisco
  • Carol, 62, from Los Angeles
  • Cindy, 60, from Austin
  • Susie, 62, from Del Mar
  • Terri, 71, from Houston
  • Roxanne, 62, from Austin
  • Robin, 63, from Napa Valley
  • Peg, 62, from Las Vegas
  • Mara, 58, from Malibu
  • Monica B, 63, from Huntsville
  • Mylene, 61, from Las Vegas
  • Lisa, 66, from Marion
  • Tracy, 62, from Houston
  • Debbie, 65, from Little Chute
  • Janet, 65, from Danville
  • Lily,72, from Pacific Palisades
  • Monica P,60, from Birmingham

The Golden Bachelor season 2: Host and other information

Jesse Palmer returns as host for The Golden Bachelor season two, after also hosting its first season. He became the franchise’s host in 2021 following Chris Harrison’s exit and recently hosted The Bachelor season two. Palmer calls the upcoming season “emotional.”

Ad

The first Golden Bachelor was Jerry Turner, who ultimately chose Theresa Nist. However, the marriage was short-lived as the former pair soon headed towards a divorce, a few months after the wedding. As per People Magazine, Jerry Turner is currently dating a retired teacher, Lana.

About the author
Ranjita Paul

Ranjita Paul

Ranjita Paul is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. She has completed her Master's in English from Calcutta University, and has over three years of work experience.

In the past, she worked as a Senior Content Writer for Morning Picker and as a Creative Content Writer for Otakukart.

As part of Sportskeeda's Reality TV division, Ranjita produces news articles shaped by her strong foundation in pop culture and entertainment journalism. Her love for reality shows allows her to bring a distinct perspective to her work.

Her favorite celebrity is Jean Smart, whom she admires for her versatility and sense of humor. If given the opportunity, Ranjita would love to be a part of the Anne Hathaway film, The Devil Wears Prada.

When not busy working, Ranjita likes to listen to music and binge-watch shows.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Divya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications