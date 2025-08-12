When will the Golden Bachelor season 2 air? Release date, potential cast, and more explored

The Golden Bachelor is set to release on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/ PT on ABC. The show was renewed for a second season by ABC on April 24, 2024. The new episodes will be airing live and ABC and will later be available to stream on HULU the next day.The Golden Bachelor, a spinoff of The Bachelor, airs at 9:02 pm ET/PT on ABC, with its premiere starting at a special time of 8:00 pm. In season one, 70-something retired restaurateur Gerry Turner searched for love.The Golden Bachelor season 2: Cast information View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMel Owens, the 66-year-old Golden Bachelor for season two, is a former NFL linebacker (1977–1980) and now works as a sports injury lawyer. Divorced and living in Orange County, California, he’s seeking a life partner.As described in the newly released teaser,&quot;He's ready to rediscover a love rooted in the simple joys of companionship – sharing life's everyday moments, making plans for the future, and growing stronger together as a couple.&quot; Owens is looking to &quot;finally find that perfect teammate he's been waiting for in his golden years.&quot;Earlier, in an interview with The Trenches Podcast, Mel Owens said that he is cutting off any contestant who is 60 or over. It was later reported that he would not be a part of the second season. However, he later issued an apology for his statement.ABC has not revealed all the names who will be appearing on the second season. The official list has not been announced yet. Here is a potential cast list, as reported by Cosmopolitan:Amy, 63, from Springfield.Alexandra, 67, from New JerseyAndra, 77, from San FranciscoCarol, 62, from Los AngelesCindy, 60, from AustinSusie, 62, from Del MarTerri, 71, from HoustonRoxanne, 62, from AustinRobin, 63, from Napa ValleyPeg, 62, from Las VegasMara, 58, from MalibuMonica B, 63, from HuntsvilleMylene, 61, from Las VegasLisa, 66, from MarionTracy, 62, from HoustonDebbie, 65, from Little ChuteJanet, 65, from DanvilleLily,72, from Pacific PalisadesMonica P,60, from BirminghamThe Golden Bachelor season 2: Host and other informationJesse Palmer returns as host for The Golden Bachelor season two, after also hosting its first season. He became the franchise’s host in 2021 following Chris Harrison’s exit and recently hosted The Bachelor season two. Palmer calls the upcoming season “emotional.”The first Golden Bachelor was Jerry Turner, who ultimately chose Theresa Nist. However, the marriage was short-lived as the former pair soon headed towards a divorce, a few months after the wedding. As per People Magazine, Jerry Turner is currently dating a retired teacher, Lana.