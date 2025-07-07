"He's slick and suave" - Jesse Palmer backs $275,000,000 NFL QB as perfect man for 'The Bachelor' lead

Former NFL star turned television host Jesse Palmer shared his opinion on who could be the best lead on the reality television show The Bachelor. Palmer is the host of the upcoming Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise.

The show will premiere Monday, and ahead of that, in an exclusive interview with The Post, he picked Joe Burrow for the reality show.

"Joe Burrow. He’s slick and suave. I think he’s mysterious," Palmer said. "He can afford it. I don’t think we would have to pay much. Honestly, we could just use his planes and his cars and his houses. I think he just bought a Batmobile, actually.”

Burrow, who signed a whopping five-year, $275 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023, and keeps his personal life away from the spotlight. However, there have been rumors about him reportedly dating model Olivia Ponton.

Per TMZ, the Bengals quarterback was spotted with the model last month in New York City. According to the outlet, the pair was outside an apartment around 3 a.m. The NFL star wore an oversized light blue hoodie and baggy jeans, while Ponton wore a floral top and black shorts.

NFL star Joe Burrow shares his love for fashion

Joe Burrow features in the second season of Netflix's Quarterback show. The streaming giant released a short 1-minute, 1-second trailer on its YouTube channel, offering a glimpse of the show, in which the Bengals QB candidly reflected on his love for fashion.

“My mom was in fashion merchandising when I was little, so she’s already played a role in that,” Burrow said. “She would always get me colorful shirts that I would like to wear.”

His mother, Robin Burrow, also appeared in the trailer and said:

"I feel like from the time he was kind of little, he was always a little bit particular about his clothes. He liked what he liked for sure. I think it’s exciting that he shows his personality in those ways."

The show is set to be released on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on the field, Joe Burrow is gearing up for his fifth season with the Bengals. He was the NFL Comeback Player of the Year last season and, after an impressive year, is looking forward to the 2025 season.

The Bengals are set to kick off the new season against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 7.

