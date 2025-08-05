Bachelor in Paradise: Who are the remaining couples?

Bachelor in Paradise season 10 enters its pivotal second phase, shifting focus from new arrivals to testing the strength of existing couples. Host Jesse Palmer announced a $500,000 prize for the most compatible pair, transforming the tropical dating experiment into a high-stakes competition reminiscent of Bachelor Pad.With no new singles joining the beach, the remaining couples must now prove their compatibility through challenges like &quot;High, Low, Whaddya Know?&quot; where partners bet on each other's answers to personal questions. The bottom three couples risk elimination, while the winning pair gains the power to save two others, adding a strategic twist to the usual rose ceremonies.In episode 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, Leslie and Gary were sent home, leaving ten couples remaining.The remaining couples on Bachelor in Paradise View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs of episode 6, the following couples are still in the running for love (and the $500,000 prize):Dale and Kat - Despite rumors of tension, they remain togetherSpencer and Jess - A steady pair with no major dramaAndrew and Alexe - Still going strong after multiple rose ceremoniesKeith and Kathy - One of the older &quot;Golden&quot; couples, showing stabilityKim and Faith - A fan-favorite duo bonded by shared loss and authenticitySean and Allyshia - Allyshia admitted she would have taken Dale’s rose if offered, but she and Sean are still pairedJonathan and Lea - Despite Jonathan admitting he has no romantic feelings, Lea gave him her roseBrian and Parisa - Survived elimination despite constant argumentsJeremy and Bailey - Won the chemistry test and secured safetyThe Bachelor in Paradise episode saw Leslie and Gary eliminated after landing in the bottom three during the chemistry test, despite Gary's earlier romantic gesture of giving Leslie his rose.Meanwhile, fan favorites like Kim and Faith, who bonded over shared Washington roots and personal losses, seem genuinely invested in love over money, setting them apart from more transactional pairs.What are the new changes on Bachelor in Paradise? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise season 10 saw significant changes as the competition intensified. Three women, Nancy, Natasha, and April, were sent home in the initial rose ceremony after failing to secure roses. Later, Leslie and Gary were eliminated after landing in the bottom three during the &quot;High, Low, Whaddya Know?&quot; chemistry test.Despite Gary's earlier romantic gesture of giving Leslie his rose, their poor performance in the challenge left them vulnerable.The introduction of prize money on Bachelor in Paradise has upended traditional Paradise dynamics. Couples now face compatibility tests designed to expose weak connections, such as guessing numerical answers about their partners, such as &quot;How many unread messages does Bailey have?&quot;In episode 6's &quot;High, Low, Whaddya Know?&quot; challenge, Jeremy and Bailey emerged victorious, earning a romantic dinner date and fireworks display. Their win granted Bailey the power to distribute roses to two of the bottom three couples: Brian and Parisa and Kim and Faith, while sending Leslie and Gary home.While Jeremy and Bailey celebrated their victory, tensions flared among struggling pairs. Brian and Parisa narrowly survived elimination despite their ongoing communication issues, with Brian criticizing Parisa's emotional openness. Meanwhile, the &quot;Golden&quot; older couples, Kim and Faith and Keith and Kathy, proved their resilience, with Kim and Faith's bond deepening over shared life experiencesWatch Bachelor in Paradise on Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC.